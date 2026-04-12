3 H Mart Steaks To Buy And 3 To Skip

It's no secret by now that I'm totally obsessed with Trader Joe's, but there's another grocery store I always love to visit that doesn't get nearly as much hype: H Mart. Not only has H Mart transformed grocery shopping for Asian-Americans, but I'd also argue that it's transformed the grocery shopping experience for Americans as a whole. It would take me quite a while to detail all of the products the store has exposed me to, and I have fond memories of gobbling down samples at H Mart when shopping there with my parents as a kid.

If you're unfamiliar with H Mart, the store carries unique international foods and ingredients that are hard to find elsewhere, and its prices are pretty good for everyday essentials. I love buying produce at H Mart because the store stocks exotic fruits and veggies and because I can snag a 10-pound box of oranges for $15. And, I always have to scour the meat section at the store, where the prices tend to be similarly enviable.

As with all grocery stores, H Mart can't hit the nail on the head in every instance, especially when it comes to its steaks. I tried all six steak varieties my store had to offer, and a shocking 50% of them were far from impressive, even considering their reasonable price point. Some cuts were tender and flavorful; others were too tough or too fatty, and inexcusably bland. Here are the steaks I would buy again, along with the cuts I won't be touching in the future.