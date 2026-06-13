Here's The Typical Shelf Life Of Scotch

Very few liquors have a reputation like scotch. Walk into any serious home bar, and you'll likely find at least one bottle of scotch that someone paid too much for and doesn't regret. They'll bend your ear about the years of maturation and the way each region and distillery in Scotland produces something entirely its own. The sheer craft makes rare bottlings — so-called unicorn scotches — the kind of trophy collectors compete over at auction. Casual sippers play in a different league, though you'll still need to spend a decent amount for most whiskies, even at the accessible end. Which makes it a very fair question to ask, if you've just handed over serious money for a bottle: how long is this thing actually going to stay good?

First things first: check the seal. If the cork's been cracked, you've got roughly one to two years before the scotch starts losing its edge. The culprit is oxygen — once in the bottle, it goes to work on the flavor and aroma compounds that make a good scotch worth drinking, slowly flattening everything out. And that window shrinks as the bottle does. A half-full 750ml typically holds its character for close to a year, but drop down to a third, and you're looking at maybe three months of peak flavor before things start going noticeably south.