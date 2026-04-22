The Right Way To Store Rare Whiskey Bottles, According To An Expert

Many enjoy at least one splurge-worthy thing in life, whether family vacations, interesting restaurants, spa treatments, or gadgets. Then there's the mystical realm of rare whiskeys. These ultra-selective purchases hit a wide spectrum of personal rewards, from experiential enjoyment and prestige to collectability and elite gifting. Often referred to as "unicorn whiskeys," they can eventually sell up to a stunning million dollars — but only if properly stored.

If you end up with a special bottle of whiskey, you'll need some tips on care and protection. We reached out to an expert in the field, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, who shared with us the best and worst ways to store prized whiskeys. A primary takeaway, from Horn's perspective, involves the proper position in which to place a rare whiskey bottle while it's in your care. "Unlike wine, which needs to be stored on its side for optimal cellaring time, whiskey should always be stored upright," she reveals.

As Horn explains, this will help keep the cork from degrading, which "could lead to oxygen entering the spirit before it is opened, and will reduce all those great flavors you were looking forward to." You also don't want to risk whiskey seeping through a damaged cork, vanishing like a spirited ghost. While one should avoid storing whiskey on its side, it does help to occasionally take the bottle down and gently tilt it, which can help prevent whiskey oxidation.