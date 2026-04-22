The Right Way To Store Rare Whiskey Bottles, According To An Expert
Many enjoy at least one splurge-worthy thing in life, whether family vacations, interesting restaurants, spa treatments, or gadgets. Then there's the mystical realm of rare whiskeys. These ultra-selective purchases hit a wide spectrum of personal rewards, from experiential enjoyment and prestige to collectability and elite gifting. Often referred to as "unicorn whiskeys," they can eventually sell up to a stunning million dollars — but only if properly stored.
If you end up with a special bottle of whiskey, you'll need some tips on care and protection. We reached out to an expert in the field, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, who shared with us the best and worst ways to store prized whiskeys. A primary takeaway, from Horn's perspective, involves the proper position in which to place a rare whiskey bottle while it's in your care. "Unlike wine, which needs to be stored on its side for optimal cellaring time, whiskey should always be stored upright," she reveals.
As Horn explains, this will help keep the cork from degrading, which "could lead to oxygen entering the spirit before it is opened, and will reduce all those great flavors you were looking forward to." You also don't want to risk whiskey seeping through a damaged cork, vanishing like a spirited ghost. While one should avoid storing whiskey on its side, it does help to occasionally take the bottle down and gently tilt it, which can help prevent whiskey oxidation.
Storage temp and exposure wreak havoc on rare whiskeys
Once again comparing wine and whiskey storage, Horn notes that they do have something in common when it comes to temperatures and temperature fluctuations. "A cool climate that will not experience any temperature fluctuations is the best choice," she adds, "as both exposure to constant heat or unstable temperatures will lead to destabilizing the spirit."
Showcasing a special bottle of whiskey gives major bragging opportunities, but that's not what most collectors value most about owning one. It's often the craftsmanship involved, the purity of the liquid, its history, and the exclusive flavor profiles developed over many years. If those things matter to you, then it's time to reconsider a showcased display. "You also don't want to expose it to extended periods of sunlight or bright artificial lights," she notes, "so storing that special bottle in the top of a lit-up glass cabinet, despite feeling special, is likely a poor choice for the liquid itself."
Another important whiskey bottle tip for collectors involves the label. Storing prized whiskeys in darker locations will protect not only the whiskey inside, but the crucial label and identifying characteristics on the bottle. Too much light can cause fading over time, considerably reducing resale value. Finally, the air inside your chosen storage space can make a big difference in retaining long-term quality. "Humidity is also a factor," Horn adds, explaining that, "over long periods of time, it can impact flavor as well as the quality of the seal, allowing oxygen to get in." So, if you don't plan to enjoy or sell that luscious liquid soon, be sure to store it in a dry environment.