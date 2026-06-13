This Smoky Twist Is One Of The Best Ways To Upgrade A Negroni

If you're looking for a classic cocktail, you can't go wrong with a Negroni. Typically composed of equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, served on ice and garnished with an orange peel.The cocktail is refreshing while delivering an ample and well-balanced punch. While the classic version is delicious, the Negroni is also quite versatile and prime for experimenting with a variety of different cocktail variations. To take it to the next level, you can add a smoky twist with a beloved Mexican spirit: mezcal.

Just like tequila, mezcal is also made from agave, but the plant is roasted before the distilling process. This gives the spirit its strong, signature smoky finish. Just like how you can use the smoky liquor in sour drinks to provide a complexly pleasant roasted complement to the acidity, you can also add it to balance out bitter cocktails like the Negroni. When mezcal is swapped directly in place of light and often floral gin, the drink takes on a deeper, woody element, nicely complementing the sweetness from the vermouth and bitterness of the Campari.