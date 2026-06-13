This Smoky Twist Is One Of The Best Ways To Upgrade A Negroni
If you're looking for a classic cocktail, you can't go wrong with a Negroni. Typically composed of equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, served on ice and garnished with an orange peel.The cocktail is refreshing while delivering an ample and well-balanced punch. While the classic version is delicious, the Negroni is also quite versatile and prime for experimenting with a variety of different cocktail variations. To take it to the next level, you can add a smoky twist with a beloved Mexican spirit: mezcal.
Just like tequila, mezcal is also made from agave, but the plant is roasted before the distilling process. This gives the spirit its strong, signature smoky finish. Just like how you can use the smoky liquor in sour drinks to provide a complexly pleasant roasted complement to the acidity, you can also add it to balance out bitter cocktails like the Negroni. When mezcal is swapped directly in place of light and often floral gin, the drink takes on a deeper, woody element, nicely complementing the sweetness from the vermouth and bitterness of the Campari.
Adding mezcal to your negroni shouldn't be overpowering
A classic Negroni made with a quality gin, features a crisp finish from the botanical, often slightly spiced or floral-tasting spirit. The classic Boulevardier swaps out gin for bourbon, in a similar way, mezcal will notably transform a Negroni into a notably more hearty, robust, and deep cocktail. However, swapping mezcal into a Negroni doesn't mean overpowering the other flavors.
Even if you're up for a smoky upgrade, you may prefer to keep things a little subtle. On a Reddit post on r/cocktails, one person recalls trying a mezcal Negroni, reporting that "it was enjoyable but not preferable ... for me the flavor profiles of mezcal and Campari were jarring." So, take things easy when swapping the mezcal for gin, at least at first.
All-in-all, some people love the smoky flavor twist, but it shouldn't become the essence of the cocktail. Depending on your desired smokiness, when making a mezcal Negroni, think about what flavor impact you'd like to achieve and experiment with some of the best mezcals to try in 2026. If you'd like to maintain the classic drink's floral notes, opt for a younger or lighter mezcal or one infused with botanicals, as a nice nod to the now-absent gin.