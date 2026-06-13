This New Jersey Hot Dog Spot Ranks As One Of Alton Brown's Favorite Restaurants In The US
Alton Brown's palate is as wide-ranging as his food science career (fans won't soon forget when he rigged a pepper grinder to a power drill). Off-screen, the foodie is often keeping it fairly simple. According to Brown, grilled cheese sandwiches are the only food that "absolutely never disappoints" – and in similarly humble fashion, one of Brown's favorite restaurants in the U.S. is a longstanding roadside hot dog joint called Hank's Franks. As Alton Brown tells USA Today, "If I could turn on everyone in America to one hot dog, this would be it. There's no table. There's no menu. In my mind, it's the perfect hot dog." In addition to serving one of the best hot dogs in America, Hank's Franks also has an ambiance Brown prefers: "Hank's friendly, but not too friendly. Hey, it's Jersey."
Sitting at 210 US-46, Hank's Franks has been peddling meat to the Lodi, New Jersey, community since 1959. It started as a scooter cart serving beef Sabrett hot dogs. In 1965, Hank's original founder purchased the property that stands today, establishing a brick-and-mortar restaurant with a walk-up counter that has remained largely unchanged over the years – which is what fans seem to dig about it. This family-owned hot dog stand centers around nostalgic flair, as evidenced by the presence of RC Cola on its menu and the building's turquoise metal exterior. Inside, the down-to-earth folks behind the counter imbue the joint with a conversational feel. When putting together his list of favorite roadside stops, Brown noted that all of them, including Hank's Franks, are the kind of place where, "When you're eating there, you very much feel like a part of the community."
Hank's Franks keep classic American hot dog tradition alive on the East Coast
All of Hank's hot dog toppings are made fresh daily; nothing is served from a jar or can. Folks can order any combination of homemade sauerkraut, hot Italian peppers and onions, diced potato topping, chili, cheese sauce, relish, and onions, all served on paper plates. Beyond its sprawling hot dog menu (which still stars Sabrett dogs, a New York City institution and brand that ranked near the top of our list of grocery store hot dogs), Hank's menu ranges from cheese fries to fried pickle spears, fried Oreos, onion rings, chicken tenders, and the proprietary Chicken Bang Bang Sandwich.
Despite being a relatively small establishment, Hank's offers both indoor and outdoor seating as well as ample parking. Picnic tables extend the permeating communal feel, topped by the same blue and yellow striped Sabrett sun umbrellas that New Yorkers might recognize from the top of hot dog vendor carts throughout the city.
For locals and out-of-towners alike, this hot dog stand has emerged as a North Jersey icon. Hank's Franks currently boasts an impressive 4.5-star Yelp rating. One customer raved, "10/10 they are super nice and food is amazing." Other reviewers note that there is often a line, but that it moves pretty quickly. One reviewer even mentioned Brown's praise of the joint. "Alton Brown called them the one place in the country to experience a perfect hot dog experience. I can't add to that except that I've gone to most hot dog places in NJ and I still drive an hour to come here."