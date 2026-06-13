This New Jersey Hot Dog Spot Ranks As One Of Alton Brown's Favorite Restaurants In The US

All of Hank's hot dog toppings are made fresh daily; nothing is served from a jar or can. Folks can order any combination of homemade sauerkraut, hot Italian peppers and onions, diced potato topping, chili, cheese sauce, relish, and onions, all served on paper plates. Beyond its sprawling hot dog menu (which still stars Sabrett dogs, a New York City institution and brand that ranked near the top of our list of grocery store hot dogs), Hank's menu ranges from cheese fries to fried pickle spears, fried Oreos, onion rings, chicken tenders, and the proprietary Chicken Bang Bang Sandwich.

Despite being a relatively small establishment, Hank's offers both indoor and outdoor seating as well as ample parking. Picnic tables extend the permeating communal feel, topped by the same blue and yellow striped Sabrett sun umbrellas that New Yorkers might recognize from the top of hot dog vendor carts throughout the city.

For locals and out-of-towners alike, this hot dog stand has emerged as a North Jersey icon. Hank's Franks currently boasts an impressive 4.5-star Yelp rating. One customer raved, "10/10 they are super nice and food is amazing." Other reviewers note that there is often a line, but that it moves pretty quickly. One reviewer even mentioned Brown's praise of the joint. "Alton Brown called them the one place in the country to experience a perfect hot dog experience. I can't add to that except that I've gone to most hot dog places in NJ and I still drive an hour to come here."