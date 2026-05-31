The Only Food That Alton Brown Says 'Absolutely Never Disappoints'
Comfort food is a wide-ranging category, often encompassing regional flavors and family heritage. But, many foodies' go-to's overlap on one unpretentious dish: The humble grilled cheese sandwich. Whether enjoyed in a diner or by the nostalgic glow of the microwave light as a midnight snack, there's something about this sando that hits all the right notes culinarily, and boasts just as much sentimental appeal alongside — even for the pros. Celebrity chef and food scientist Alton Brown visited Mythical Kitchen as part of the YouTube channel's "last meal" series, and he names grilled cheese sandwiches as part of his personal smorgasbord.
As the interviewer notes, Brown has previously been asked this hypothetical-last-meal question countless times from fans, and in the past, he has responded rather wryly: Quoth Brown, it'd be duck confit – not for its flavor, but "because it takes three days to make, haha." Now, however, Brown engages with the question in a more genuine way, and during the interview, he identifies the grilled cheese sandwich as a dish that is "the only food that I can think of" that "absolutely never disappoints." In fact, when grilled cheese sandwiches come up conversationally during the interview, Brown reveals that he had originally added grilled cheese on his "last meal foods" list, but removed it at the last second because he felt the food would not be impressive enough to be talked about in the episode, or that it would feel "kitschy."
Brown would eat a grilled cheese sandwich as part of his last meal
Brown waxes poetic about the luscious pull of melted cheese between the bread, but ultimately admits that grilled cheese is deeply rooted in emotive childhood memories for him, and "I did not want to deal with the vulnerability of talking about that food." Clearly, grilled cheese may be a somewhat childlike food, but it is one that Brown takes seriously.
Indeed, the rest of Brown's last meal is more along the lines of what fans might expect from a professional chef. His first course consists of a London dry gin martini and osetra caviar, served with potato chips and crème fraîche. He even names caviar as "my favorite food on earth," adding that "you can never have enough, ever." His second course is sushi, oysters on the half shell, and sake — all impressive, but perhaps less close-to-home than grilled cheese, which gourmands of all creeds can get behind.
Fellow star chef Ina Garten is also an outspoken grilled cheese sandwich fan. When she's making her version of the sammy, she elevates it with a quick-yet-impactful three-ingredient spread: Mayo, Dijon mustard, and Parmesan. The mayo delivers a rich moisture component, while the Dijon contributes a kick of sharp acidic tang, all rounded out by the Parmesan's savory depth and salty nuttiness. For even more enhancement, feel free to load on the toppings. Additions to elevate your grilled cheese can range from savory (buffalo chicken, pulled pork, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions) to sweet (cranberry sauce, honey, apple slices) for as much dimensionality as you can handle.