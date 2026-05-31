The Only Food That Alton Brown Says 'Absolutely Never Disappoints'

Comfort food is a wide-ranging category, often encompassing regional flavors and family heritage. But, many foodies' go-to's overlap on one unpretentious dish: The humble grilled cheese sandwich. Whether enjoyed in a diner or by the nostalgic glow of the microwave light as a midnight snack, there's something about this sando that hits all the right notes culinarily, and boasts just as much sentimental appeal alongside — even for the pros. Celebrity chef and food scientist Alton Brown visited Mythical Kitchen as part of the YouTube channel's "last meal" series, and he names grilled cheese sandwiches as part of his personal smorgasbord.

As the interviewer notes, Brown has previously been asked this hypothetical-last-meal question countless times from fans, and in the past, he has responded rather wryly: Quoth Brown, it'd be duck confit – not for its flavor, but "because it takes three days to make, haha." Now, however, Brown engages with the question in a more genuine way, and during the interview, he identifies the grilled cheese sandwich as a dish that is "the only food that I can think of" that "absolutely never disappoints." In fact, when grilled cheese sandwiches come up conversationally during the interview, Brown reveals that he had originally added grilled cheese on his "last meal foods" list, but removed it at the last second because he felt the food would not be impressive enough to be talked about in the episode, or that it would feel "kitschy."