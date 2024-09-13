Ina Garten's 3-Ingredient Spread For Gourmet Grilled Cheese

We've come up with 14 additions to elevate your grilled cheese, ranging from umami-rich ingredients like tomatoes, mushrooms, and pulled pork to a drizzle of sweet honey. Beloved TV personality and gourmet chef extraordinaire Ina Garten supplements our list with her own three-ingredient spread that'll improve both the taste and texture of your next grilled cheese.

On an episode of the Food Network show "The Barefoot Contessa," Garten makes a luxurious, and well-balanced spread out of mayo, Dijon mustard, and parmesan. This simple spread made with staple condiments and garnishes you probably have in your fridge offers a rich and creamy consistency that will blend with cheese to make for a decadently oozing cheese pull. The salty, nutty parmesan and tangy, spicy mustard are the sophisticated flavor upgrades that will bring your grilled cheese to gourmet heights.

In her recipe, Garten mixes the ingredients in a bowl, slathering a heaping portion onto both slices of bread before adding strips of bacon and shredded white cheddar cheese to the bottom slice, topping it with the other slice and grilling the sandwich in a panini press. However, this spread will pair with numerous other cheeses and additional sandwich fillers in a panini press or stovetop skillet.