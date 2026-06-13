Why Chianti Bottles Come In Little Baskets

A fairly universal experience among those who frequent mom-and-pop Italian trattorias is spotting a teardrop-shaped wine bottle wrapped in a straw basket, usually reappropriated as a candlestick. This bottle is the iconic fiasco – an Italian word that originally just meant flask – chosen by restaurants because it looks as if it might have been found in the basement of a Tuscan villa. These are the recognizable bottles that helped popularize the approachable red wine led by the sangiovese grape, Chianti, especially in markets outside of Italy.

Chianti is a region in Tuscany, and the name of the wines that come from it, but like most Italian wines you'll encounter, this means following strict regulations. Long before control was as explicitly asserted on the production of wine across Italy, fiaschi (that's plural for fiasco) were used to bottle a range of liquids, including olive oil, as early as the 1500s. The glass bottles were made as bottom-heavy bulbous shapes, easier for glassblowers of the era, and by the time they held wine were larger than we know today, usually holding around two liters. Craftswomen called fiascaie would then weave swamp weeds from nearby marshlands to surround the glass bottles, getting paid for every fiasco wrapped. Because of the rounded glasses, the basket casing helped the bottles stand up and also protect them from breakage. These bottles weren't for single-use shipments as they are today, but could be refilled for years. Before the invention of corks, wine was sealed with a floating layer of olive oil.