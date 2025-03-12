Here's The Best Quality Chianti Wine You Can Buy

Italian wines have no lack of praise amongst vinophiles, from Barolo to Barbaresco, to Pinot Grigio, Amarone, Valpolicella, sparkling Prosecco, and dozens of other esteemed varieties. But none more universally reflects Italy's robust red-wine persona than Chianti, the beloved Tuscan wine from its Chianti growing region. Produced primarily from Sangiovese grapes, Chianti wines span the popular palate with their deep ruby hues and medium-bodied, earthy, tart, dry, and savory flavors with notes of cherries, red plums, and spices.

Chianti is a go-to for classic food and wine pairings, especially with Italian red-sauce pastas and wood-fired pizzas. However, Chianti wine isn't quite as singular as it sounds. In fact, the Chianti family tree branches very specifically into carefully cultivated categories formed over many decades. And one of them cradles what's considered the best Chianti wine you can possibly buy: the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione. The two over-arching primary designations into which all Chianti wines cluster are the Chianti DOCG and the Chianti Classico DOCG.

That DOCG acronym refers to "Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita," the Italian wine classification system translating in English as "Controlled and Guaranteed Designation of Origin." It guarantees a certain quality based on Italian geographical growing regions, but further distinguishes wines by individual characteristics such as alcohol by volume (ABV), the percentage of Sangiovese grapes, and the number of months the wine ages (plus, how many of those months, if any, it is aged inside the bottle). These nuances are what distinguish Chianti Classico wines, including its most lauded member, the Chianti Classico Gran Selezione.