What 'Estate' Means When It's Printed On A Wine Label

From staring down the shelves of wines in a shop to perusing the wine list in a restaurant, choosing a wine can be intimidating and confusing. Learning these essential wine terms can help you start to feel more confident. While knowing the grapes and styles of wine you like is challenging enough for beginners, there's one more word you should be aware of: Estate. This seemingly simple descriptor can be used in a number of ways to convey different things about a bottle of wine — but only one phrase is legally defined.

In the world of wine, an estate can indicate the winery itself or grapes grown by one — or more — other vineyards. That's why the slight difference between "estate grown" and "estate bottled" matters. When the wine is listed as estate-grown, the words have no significant or legal meaning; but more than likely, the winery had little to no say or oversight in how the grapes were farmed. How the grapes are grown can greatly impact the notes and characteristics of wines too.