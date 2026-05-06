Olive Garden's Best Red Wine Comes Straight From Tuscany
With Olive Garden's extensive menu of Italian-American cuisine, choosing what to get can be a challenge, especially when you factor in decisions like which wine to pair with your meal. So let's skip the guesswork and grab for a cheat code that never misses — the recommendation of an expert. Each one of the wines in Tasting Table's roundup of six red wines on the Olive Garden menu was sampled and reviewed by a certified sommelier, who rated them based on how well it "accurately represents the variety, region, and production style." Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico DOCG easily topped the list, which is not too surprising since it hails from Tuscany (one of the most renowned regions for wine production in Italy).
So why did this one knock it out of the park? In short, it's just an all-around solid wine that pairs well with a wide variety of food, including heavier meats and tomato sauce. It's authentic to what a Chianti is supposed to be, with "ample acidity, balanced tannic structure, and a moderate 13.5% alcohol content." And the price point is fair for what you get. You'll first notice the "aromas of violets, wet leaves, black fruits, and wild herbs." Flavor notes include "blackberries, cherries, savory wild herbs, and toasted spice."
Finally, it has a DOCG designation, which stands for "Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita." As far as Italian wines go, this signifies the highest level of quality. And in this case, that higher standard in production shines through.
Fine wine-ing at Olive Garden
Although Olive Garden's food is merely "inspired" by the traditional food of Italy, when it comes to Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico DOCG, you can't get any more authentic. Produced in the historical zone of Chianti Classico, in Tuscany, the premier region for Chianti wine, the Zingarelli family has been perfecting its craft since 1973. Originally established by Italian film producer Italo Zingarelli, the 1,500-acre, six estate property is now run by his son, Sergio, along with his wife Daniela and their children.
"I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti," is the famous line spoken by Anthony Hopkins as Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs. Though fans of the film won't find fava beans on the Olive Garden menu, there are plenty of dishes that this vivacious Chianti (95% Sangiovese, 5% Merlot) goes well with. Think heavier and meatier, red sauce-type dishes, such as the Calabrian Steak & Shrimp Bucatini, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Lasagna Classico, or this absolute best entree at Olive Garden that isn't pasta. It also pairs well with first courses, allowing such Olive Garden appetizer favorites as Toasted Ravioli their moment in the Tuscan sun.