Olive Garden's Best Red Wine Comes Straight From Tuscany

With Olive Garden's extensive menu of Italian-American cuisine, choosing what to get can be a challenge, especially when you factor in decisions like which wine to pair with your meal. So let's skip the guesswork and grab for a cheat code that never misses — the recommendation of an expert. Each one of the wines in Tasting Table's roundup of six red wines on the Olive Garden menu was sampled and reviewed by a certified sommelier, who rated them based on how well it "accurately represents the variety, region, and production style." Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico DOCG easily topped the list, which is not too surprising since it hails from Tuscany (one of the most renowned regions for wine production in Italy).

So why did this one knock it out of the park? In short, it's just an all-around solid wine that pairs well with a wide variety of food, including heavier meats and tomato sauce. It's authentic to what a Chianti is supposed to be, with "ample acidity, balanced tannic structure, and a moderate 13.5% alcohol content." And the price point is fair for what you get. You'll first notice the "aromas of violets, wet leaves, black fruits, and wild herbs." Flavor notes include "blackberries, cherries, savory wild herbs, and toasted spice."

Finally, it has a DOCG designation, which stands for "Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita." As far as Italian wines go, this signifies the highest level of quality. And in this case, that higher standard in production shines through.