For Greasy Grill Grates That Sparkle Like New, Use This Leftover From Your Fridge

The thought of cleaning your grill might conjure up images of chemical fumes and heavy scrubbing, but did you know that one of the best grill cleaners is not only edible but might already be in your fridge? Before firing up the grill for your next summer barbecue, give it a good clean with one unlikely liquid. We're talking about pickle juice.

Believe it or not, this briny tangy liquid is the secret to sparkling grill grates. While it might sound bizarre at first, there's solid logic and science behind this trick. The main ingredient in pickle juice is vinegar, which can be used for all kinds of cleaning hacks in the kitchen. The acidity of the vinegar helps break down grease, and it's a great chemical-free way to clean your grill using simple pantry staples. Just sponge or spray a bit of pickle juice on your grill top or grates and let sit for a few minutes before scrubbing with a metal grill brush. There's no need to rinse with water after cleaning, and the pickle juice might even lend a smidge of acid and flavor to whatever you're cooking, however you can rinse with soapy water if you prefer. It sounds too good to be true, but it is an effective cleaning method and a creative way to use up leftover pickle juice.