For Greasy Grill Grates That Sparkle Like New, Use This Leftover From Your Fridge
The thought of cleaning your grill might conjure up images of chemical fumes and heavy scrubbing, but did you know that one of the best grill cleaners is not only edible but might already be in your fridge? Before firing up the grill for your next summer barbecue, give it a good clean with one unlikely liquid. We're talking about pickle juice.
Believe it or not, this briny tangy liquid is the secret to sparkling grill grates. While it might sound bizarre at first, there's solid logic and science behind this trick. The main ingredient in pickle juice is vinegar, which can be used for all kinds of cleaning hacks in the kitchen. The acidity of the vinegar helps break down grease, and it's a great chemical-free way to clean your grill using simple pantry staples. Just sponge or spray a bit of pickle juice on your grill top or grates and let sit for a few minutes before scrubbing with a metal grill brush. There's no need to rinse with water after cleaning, and the pickle juice might even lend a smidge of acid and flavor to whatever you're cooking, however you can rinse with soapy water if you prefer. It sounds too good to be true, but it is an effective cleaning method and a creative way to use up leftover pickle juice.
Pickle juice can be your grilling sidekick for more than just cleaning
Keeping your grill clean is important for both culinary and safety reasons. Staying on top of grill maintenance helps prevent grease fires and keeps funky flavors of stuck-on food bits and grime away from your precious grilled delicacies. It isn't optional, and you should actually be cleaning your grill every time you use it. All the more reason to utilize something convenient and readily on-hand in your kitchen. Beyond the important role of cleaning and maintenance, pickle juice has other grilling-related uses that might surprise you, too.
Pickle juice is an excellent addition in marinades for meats and veggies that are going on the grill. Acid and salt both impart that ideal briny flavor while also softening meat tissues for tender and juicy steaks, chicken, and seafood. The tangy brine can also be a wonderful base for homemade dipping sauces and even a unique way to brighten up store-bought bbq sauce. And, if you're looking to really lean into the pickle barbecue theme, you can whip up ice-cold pickle martinis to serve at your backyard party. So, next time you're about to toss out that leftover pickle juice, hang onto it for the next time you want to fire up the grill.