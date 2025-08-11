How To Clean A Grill With Just 2 Pantry Staples

You've just pulled off the most epic barbecue party the neighborhood has ever seen. Now that the guests have all headed home, the dishes are done, and the charcoal's been put out, there's one last thing on your to-do list: cleaning the grill. Most people turn to grill cleaners for the job, but if you ran out or want to avoid chemicals on your cooking equipment, did you know that all you need is salt and vinegar to get your grill clean again?

There are a lot of dirty things that stick to your grill after a cooking session, and this combo can effectively deal with them all. Vinegar can dissolve all the oil and fat that sticks to the grill, whereas coarse salt can act as a gentle abrasive to knock loose any solid food bits and charcoal residue. If your grill is a bit weathered, vinegar and salt can help you deal with light rust spots, too.

You can soak the grate in a tub containing one part salt, two parts vinegar overnight. The morning after, just take a scrub brush to the grate, and stubborn grime will fall right off. Obviously, you can't sink an entire grill in vinegar, so for the rest of the setup, you can combine equal parts salt, vinegar, and water in a spray bottle and give any dirty spot you find a light spritz. Get scrubbing after 30 minutes or so, and your grill will look good as new.