Anytime Spritz is an organic gin and vodka brand that promotes regenerative agriculture, which means encouraging soil health, minimizing the use of chemicals and pesticides, and promotes a vibrant and healthy agricultural ecosystem. Regenerative agriculture is common for growing food, but few alcohol brands have made the shift to growing sustainable ingredients for their spirits. For Anytime, it means creating a quality spirit without damaging the land the ingredients come from.

Anytime, owned by best friends Maddy Rotman and Taylor Lanzet, has a goal of moving the alcohol industry toward regenerative organic agriculture. It partners with a farm in upstate New York to grow wheat in a way that simultaneously improves the farm's ecosystem. In a time where many people are focused on reversing the effects of climate change, Anytime has brought that focus into practice. Its gin is dry with hints of thyme, juniper, and basil and is crafted to work well in an array of cocktails, from martinis to Negronis. Meanwhile, the vodka is earthy and distilled through a copper hybrid pot still, which allows for better control of flavor and aromatics, making it a great spirit to drink neat if that's your preference.

The brand also sells canned spritzes with flavors that complement the earth tones of its spirits. The Herby Lime Fizz is refreshing with Key lime, thyme, sage, juniper, mint, and dill, while the Yuzu Ginger Punch is as punchy as the name sounds, with yuzu, lemon, and a bit of salt to bring out the citrusy flavors. Then there's the Cranberry Amaro Splash, which utilizes real cranberries and real Key limes. Anytime Spritz is a versatile brand with an alcohol product to fix any craving you may have.