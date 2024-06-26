Remy Wines, which is housed in the farmhouse of a family-owned vineyard in Oregon's Dundee Hills AVA, is the namesake winery of queer winemaker and advocate Remy Drabkin. It's clear that becoming a winemaker was Drabkin's calling from a young age, as she herself grew up in the fields and cellars of the Willamette Valley. In 2006, she launched Remy Wines. The winery focuses on producing northern Italian varietals, such as nebbiolo, sangiovese, and lagrein.

On your visit, explore Remy's three labels: Remy Wines, which produces single-varietal northern Italian wines; Three Wives, an accessible collection of red, white, and rosé blends; and the Black Heart Series, which produces elevated blends, like Super Tuscan and Bourdeaux-style blends, as well as a sparkling wine.

As one of the few prominent queer winemakers in Oregon, Drabkin's role extends far beyond the boundaries of Remy Wines — including into local government. She serves as the first woman and queer-identifying person to hold the position of mayor of the town of McMinnville. In 2022, Drabkin helped launched Queer Wine Fest, which is the world's first festival dedicated to celebrating queer wine professionals, winery owners, and winemakers.

remywines.com

(503) 864-8777

17495 NE McDougall Rd, Dayton, OR 97114