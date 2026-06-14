It was a long road from tequila's birth in Mexico to its status as one of the most popular spirits in the United States. While agave had been fermented by people in what is now Mexico for centuries, the first versions of tequila were made in the 16th century, when Spanish conquerors introduced distilling to the process. Yet 300 years later, it was unheard of in Mexico's northern neighbor. It took until the 20th century for tequila to become well known in America, but it started making small inroads at the end of the 19th century. The first tequila sold in the United States was courtesy of Jose Cuervo in California in 1852.

Americans first came in contact with tequila in the 1840s during the Mexican-American War, but it took a few more years to make it across the border. It was during the California Gold Rush that Jose Cuervo says it shipped its first barrels of tequila to America, setting sail from the port of San Blas. While it's likely that tequila had informally been carried into the U.S. in border regions before this, the 1852 date is taken as the first official shipping of tequila into the country. Sending tequila to the U.S. even inspired the rise of glass bottles for transportation in the 1880s, as barrels were difficult to send over long distances. However, this story is disputed by Jose Cuervo's longtime tequila rival Sauza.