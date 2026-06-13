Greasy Glass Stovetops Shine With This Fruity Solution
Kitchens are hard to keep clean, but certain areas undergo even more stress than others. The stovetop is certainly one of them. It makes sense that one of the main appliances you cook on would be a magnet for mess, but cleaning a stove can get annoyingly tricky once you factor in burned food scraps, sticky grease spots, and overflowing pots. To save yourself an arm workout, the next time you go to battle a dirty glass stove top, mix up a simple solution that's been a household saver for generations: lemon and vinegar.
Vinegar and lemon has long been a trusted natural cleaning product for homes. Both ingredients contain high amounts of acid, which works wonders in breaking down grease and grime. Vinegar is made from acetic acid, an organic compound that's commonly found in the best kitchen cleaners because of its ability to dissolve mineral deposits and dirt. Lemons, on the other hand, contain citric acid -– a great descaling tool that also helps with the removal of hard water stains.
Combined, they create a powerful solution that can wipe a glass stove completely clean. The lemon juice also neutralizes the strong smell of the vinegar and because both substances have antimicrobial properties, they'll disinfect the area and leave it sparkling.
How to use lemon and vinegar to clean a stove
Use equal parts of both ingredients to create the solution and simply dip a cloth into it before wiping the stove top clean. You can use a gentle scrub brush on any particularly tough spots –- just be careful not to scratch the glass. Coarse sponges are one of the things you should never use to clean your glass stovetop. Once you're finished, run another cloth with warm water on it over the stovetop to remove any residue.
If any areas are really giving you trouble, you can add some baking soda to the mix too. Baking soda is alkaline, so it will react with the acidic lemon and vinegar upon contact and create carbon dioxide bubbles, which will loosen grime. The best way to use this method is to rub the lemon directly onto the glass, sprinkle the baking soda over it, and then add the vinegar. A spray bottle will make pouring the vinegar on top easier.
You can use the solution on other types of glass around the house too, like shower doors. Distilled white vinegar is typically recommended, but apple cider vinegar can work too in a pinch. This is another cleaner that can degrease your entire kitchen if you get in the zone.