Greasy Glass Stovetops Shine With This Fruity Solution

Kitchens are hard to keep clean, but certain areas undergo even more stress than others. The stovetop is certainly one of them. It makes sense that one of the main appliances you cook on would be a magnet for mess, but cleaning a stove can get annoyingly tricky once you factor in burned food scraps, sticky grease spots, and overflowing pots. To save yourself an arm workout, the next time you go to battle a dirty glass stove top, mix up a simple solution that's been a household saver for generations: lemon and vinegar.

Vinegar and lemon has long been a trusted natural cleaning product for homes. Both ingredients contain high amounts of acid, which works wonders in breaking down grease and grime. Vinegar is made from acetic acid, an organic compound that's commonly found in the best kitchen cleaners because of its ability to dissolve mineral deposits and dirt. Lemons, on the other hand, contain citric acid -– a great descaling tool that also helps with the removal of hard water stains.

Combined, they create a powerful solution that can wipe a glass stove completely clean. The lemon juice also neutralizes the strong smell of the vinegar and because both substances have antimicrobial properties, they'll disinfect the area and leave it sparkling.