The Old-School Soda Fountain Drink That Spiked In Popularity During Prohibition
The Prohibition era led to some interesting concoctions, and while some can still be found slid across bar counters, many have been lost to time. The lime rickey was once a common sight at soda fountains, and now it is a drink that can still pop up during summer parties and backyard cookouts. Made with gin or bourbon, sparkling water, and lime juice, the drink inspired a popular non-alcoholic version that became a go-to when alcohol was difficult to find during Prohibition. This tart drink wasn't served as sweet as many of the drinks made at the time, but the bubbly drink found an eager audience waiting at soda fountains.
The lime rickey was named for Democratic lobbyist Colonel Joe Rickey who, in the 1880s, helped create the cocktail with bartenders at Washington's Shoomaker's bar. Rickey's preferred combination of rye whiskey and Apollinaris water was made with lemon juice, not lime. Legend has it that Missouri politician Henry Hatch swapped lime for lemon in 1883, and the substitution stuck. Gin later became the spirit most commonly associated with the drink.
A tart option for thirsty drinkers
As bar-goers flocked to soda fountains during Prohibition, orders like the lime rickey mimicked the social experience of hanging at the bar without the booze. Unlike some of the other offerings on the menu at soda fountains like flavored sodas and milkshakes, the lime rickey offered a sharper option for those wanting something fizzy in a glass. Its bright citrus flavor and sparkling finish made it seem more sophisticated than some of the other sweeter soda fountain options.
Today, a lime rickey is still made with lime juice and sparkling water or club soda. Homemade mocktails can be sweetened with simple syrup, and the mixed ingredients are served over ice. Gin can be added for a boozy boost, while using ginger ale or a lemon-lime soda can bring different tastes to a glass. The drink can be quickly customized with an assortment of garnishes like herbs and berries or a flavored syrup of choice, making the lime rickey ideal for gatherings where party-goers of all ages and preferences are present.