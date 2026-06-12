The Old-School Soda Fountain Drink That Spiked In Popularity During Prohibition

The Prohibition era led to some interesting concoctions, and while some can still be found slid across bar counters, many have been lost to time. The lime rickey was once a common sight at soda fountains, and now it is a drink that can still pop up during summer parties and backyard cookouts. Made with gin or bourbon, sparkling water, and lime juice, the drink inspired a popular non-alcoholic version that became a go-to when alcohol was difficult to find during Prohibition. This tart drink wasn't served as sweet as many of the drinks made at the time, but the bubbly drink found an eager audience waiting at soda fountains.

The lime rickey was named for Democratic lobbyist Colonel Joe Rickey who, in the 1880s, helped create the cocktail with bartenders at Washington's Shoomaker's bar. Rickey's preferred combination of rye whiskey and Apollinaris water was made with lemon juice, not lime. Legend has it that Missouri politician Henry Hatch swapped lime for lemon in 1883, and the substitution stuck. Gin later became the spirit most commonly associated with the drink.