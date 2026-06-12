Ribeye Can Be Expensive — Here's A Cheaper Alternative With Marbling That Measures Up

The sheer pleasure of enjoying a perfectly-marbled ribeye steak can only be brought down by the sight of your bill. Even at chain grocery stores, this king of steaks can cost $20 to $30 per piece, or $15 to $20 per pound, while higher-quality ribeyes from specialty sellers may fetch well over $60. Before you resign yourself to cheap, inferior cuts, consider the Denver steak, a flavorful alternative that delivers ribeye-level marbling at lower prices.

There are several differences between Denver and ribeye steaks, though value is a huge one. Denver steak comes from the chuck primal of the cow underneath the shoulder blade (the ribeye, as you can guess, comes from the rib section). Many butchers consider it one of the most underrated steaks, as it packs all the tenderness and fatty flavor of premium cuts like ribeye into a thriftier package. Steak lovers have found gorgeously-marbled Denver cuts for as little as $9 to $13.80 per pound at shops. This piece of beef can cost $10 to $11 per piece online, with the priciest Denver steaks from specialty brands usually topping out at $40.

Some sources claim that Denver steaks are just as tender and flavorful as ribeyes, while others point out that the cheaper cut has less fat, so it doesn't offer the exact same ultra-soft and rich taste. But for a luxurious dinner that won't destroy your budget, a Denver cut can't be beat. The only caveat is that you're unlikely to get your hands on one at a local grocery store.