Denver Vs Ribeye Steak: Is There A Difference?

Choosing the perfect steak can be a daunting task, especially since there are several different cuts of steak to choose from. However, the ribeye steak is always a stand out choice. In fact, we ranked the ribeye as the best cut of steak because it is known for being insanely tender and juicy. You can thank their signature marbling for that. As the steak cooks, the fat melts away and gets infused into the meat. It basically becomes a rich, fatty marinade that keeps the meat succulent and luscious. Honestly, the fat is the sole reason why ribeyes have a decadent yet buttery flavor and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. But, ribeyes aren't the only steaks with unique marbling.

Other steaks like Wagyu, New York strip, and short rib are known for their marbling. But, there's a newcomer that should also be added to this list — the Denver steak. Its marbling is quite impressive; soo much so that its marbling actually resembles a ribeye. However, this steak is practically unknown. That's because it's only been around for at least 17 years. These steaks come from one of the most tender muscles of the cow along with flat iron, tenderloin, and ribeye. Plus, they're quite flavorsome. Yet, these steaks lack the undeniable richness ribeyes are known for since Denver steaks aren't quite as fatty. And that's not where the differences end.