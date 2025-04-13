Denver Vs Ribeye Steak: Is There A Difference?
Choosing the perfect steak can be a daunting task, especially since there are several different cuts of steak to choose from. However, the ribeye steak is always a stand out choice. In fact, we ranked the ribeye as the best cut of steak because it is known for being insanely tender and juicy. You can thank their signature marbling for that. As the steak cooks, the fat melts away and gets infused into the meat. It basically becomes a rich, fatty marinade that keeps the meat succulent and luscious. Honestly, the fat is the sole reason why ribeyes have a decadent yet buttery flavor and a melt-in-your-mouth texture. But, ribeyes aren't the only steaks with unique marbling.
Other steaks like Wagyu, New York strip, and short rib are known for their marbling. But, there's a newcomer that should also be added to this list — the Denver steak. Its marbling is quite impressive; soo much so that its marbling actually resembles a ribeye. However, this steak is practically unknown. That's because it's only been around for at least 17 years. These steaks come from one of the most tender muscles of the cow along with flat iron, tenderloin, and ribeye. Plus, they're quite flavorsome. Yet, these steaks lack the undeniable richness ribeyes are known for since Denver steaks aren't quite as fatty. And that's not where the differences end.
What is a Denver steak?
Denver steaks come from an unexpected place: the chuck primal. The primal, not to be confused with the portion cuts, is a slab of meat that comes from a specific part of the cow. So, chuck refers to meat that comes from the cow's shoulder blade. Since the muscles in this area are used regularly, chuck is usually tough. However, this characteristic doesn't apply to Denver steaks because they come from underneath the shoulder blade. In fact, they come from a muscle that's barely ever used. That's why these steaks are so tender and have beautiful marbling.
However, this muscle is quite difficult to remove, so only highly skilled butchers can properly extract it. Hence, why it's almost impossible to find Denver steaks at grocery stores. Unless it's a special occasion, we recommend you steer clear of buying Denver steaks since they are usually overpriced due to the complicated the removal process.
This steak is truly a unique cut of meat. It has the same level of tenderness as an opulent filet mignon, the robust beef flavor of chuck roast, and the juicy interior of ribeye. It even has a fascinating origin story. Tasked with finding new and affordable cuts of steak, scientists from the University of Nebraska and the University of Florida conducted a project funded by the Cattleman's Beef Board, and a new lineup of steaks were discovered. Along with four other steaks from the chuck roll, the Denver steak was introduced to the public in 2008.
What is a Ribeye steak?
Ribeye steaks, also known as the beauty steak, come from the very place that's mentioned in their name: the rib primal. This meat is specifically from the area between the cow's sixth and twelfth rib. When you look at a butcher's diagram, the rib primal is located directly in the middle of the loin and the chuck. So, the ribeye is in close proximity to the Denver steak, although they come from completely different muscles.
The muscles that keep the cow's ribs in place are usually tough and chewy. But, ribeyes are so tender is because they come from the muscle that extends from the shoulder blade to the hip bone. Since this muscle doesn't get used often, it's extremely tender and develops an exquisite marbling. Ribeyes are also known for sometimes containing a rib cap. The cap is a skinnier piece of meat that curves around the outer portion of the ribeye, so you'll notice if it's there. And you'll be grateful for the additional steak.
Depending on where you get the steak, it may still have a bone. The bone-in version is usually called a rib steak and the most famous bone-in ribeye is the Tomahawk steak. If you've never had it before, there are a few facts you should know about Tomahawks like there's a smaller version called the cowboy steak. No matter which ribeye you get, you're guaranteed to have a remarkably delicious meal.