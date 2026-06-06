Make The Best Freezer Door Margarita This Summer With These Expert Tips

Few drinks have the power to instantly transport you to a Mexican beach vacation like a margarita. The quintessential happy hour cocktail is a true classic, as exemplified by its many variations. Now, with the rising popularity of freezer door cocktails, Toby Maloney, co-author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," shared his tips for making a great margarita, which you can store in the freezer door to punch the ticket to that beachside bar without leaving the kitchen.

"This is one of those drinks where there is nowhere to hide. Your ingredients and technique need to be impeccable," he says. His margarita recipe calls for just five ingredients: quality additive-free tequila blanco, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, some water, and he insists that you "splurge on a great dry curaçao, like the Pierre Ferrand version." Add all ingredients to a freezer-proof bottle, give it a good shake to marry the ingredients, and stick it "in the freezer overnight for slick cold deliciousness."

Adding water is essential for a freezer door margarita because the process skips shaking the cocktail over ice, which is crucial for diluting and giving balance to the drink. Dilution is an essential tip for crafting the perfect margarita because it softens the alcohol and the acidity of the lime juice, and tames the sweetness of the syrup and liqueur. Since the ingredients go straight into the bottle in this case, adding water does the job of the ice.