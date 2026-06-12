Cowboy-Cut Ribeye Is The Star Of The Menu At This Upscale Steakhouse Chain

A cowboy-cut steak is essentially a tomahawk, but the bone has been "Frenched," or shortened. Cowboy steaks are cut from the rib primal, the same area where prime rib roasts are found, between the loin and chuck. The rib bone is left in the meat, which not only enhances the noteworthy presentation but also contributes to the rich flavor that results when marrow renders during the cooking process.

Some cooks appreciate that a bone-in cut slows the process so that the meat's natural fat bastes it from the inside out, making the meat less likely to overcook. Once on a plate, these marbled pieces deliver a deep, beefy flavor with a richly seared crust that is satisfying for meat lovers. Priced between $57 and $65 depending on the location, the bone-in cowboy-cut ribeye is the highest-priced steak on Stoney River's menu, but the numbers haven't deterred those searching for the sumptuous slice.

"The best $50 spend on a steak! And I've tried so many steaks from all the fancy restaurants, and no one beats this one," exclaimed one fan on Yelp. "It's always cooked to perfection and comes with a delicious side (potatoes gratin are delicious)." Customers have also raved about the chain's cream corn brûlée and cocktails, a testament that at Stoney River, the menu is much more than the meat.