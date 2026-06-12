Cowboy-Cut Ribeye Is The Star Of The Menu At This Upscale Steakhouse Chain
For a steakhouse chain restaurant that uses high-quality steak to be known for a singular cut of meat, you know that offering has to be good. Such is the case at Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, where a committed customer base has formed around the bone-in cowboy-cut ribeye. Stoney River restaurants can be found in the Midwest, South, and East Coast. The traditional chophouse experience offers visitors a rustic, upscale atmosphere to dig into a menu of delectable offerings. With hand-cut filets, fresh seafood, and house specials like a coffee-cured filet mignon, the 22-ounce bone-in cowboy-cut ribeye must be noteworthy to command so much attention.
A cowboy-cut ribeye is a thick bone-in ribeye steak. The order may look similar to an American Wagyu tomahawk, but the length of the bone separates the two cuts. At Stoney River, these steaks are served with a customer's choice of au gratin potatoes, whipped potatoes, Parmesan fries, or the restaurant's one-pound baked potato. "We always get the same thing," wrote one customer on TripAdvisor. "My husband gets the cowboy cut rib eye and I get the coffee marinated filet. Simply amazing." The cowboy cut has been especially noted for its sizable portion and juicy, tender bites.
An order worth both the visit and the price
A cowboy-cut steak is essentially a tomahawk, but the bone has been "Frenched," or shortened. Cowboy steaks are cut from the rib primal, the same area where prime rib roasts are found, between the loin and chuck. The rib bone is left in the meat, which not only enhances the noteworthy presentation but also contributes to the rich flavor that results when marrow renders during the cooking process.
Some cooks appreciate that a bone-in cut slows the process so that the meat's natural fat bastes it from the inside out, making the meat less likely to overcook. Once on a plate, these marbled pieces deliver a deep, beefy flavor with a richly seared crust that is satisfying for meat lovers. Priced between $57 and $65 depending on the location, the bone-in cowboy-cut ribeye is the highest-priced steak on Stoney River's menu, but the numbers haven't deterred those searching for the sumptuous slice.
"The best $50 spend on a steak! And I've tried so many steaks from all the fancy restaurants, and no one beats this one," exclaimed one fan on Yelp. "It's always cooked to perfection and comes with a delicious side (potatoes gratin are delicious)." Customers have also raved about the chain's cream corn brûlée and cocktails, a testament that at Stoney River, the menu is much more than the meat.