This Strawberry Lasagna Requires Zero Baking — And It's Perfect For Summer

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Summer is the perfect season for bright, fruity desserts that don't require the added heat of turning on the oven. If you're seeking a no-bake recipe that's as pleasing to eat as it is easy to prepare, look no further than a simple lasagna. No, we're not talking about the savory baked pasta dish. A strawberry lasagna is, essentially, an icebox cake filled with fresh flavor and delightful texture that will sweeten up your life.

The specifics of how you assemble a strawberry lasagna are up to you, but the general makeup of this dessert includes a crumbly cookie or cracker crust, whipped topping, and a fruity layer made with fresh strawberries and pudding. Giving it that lasagna-inspired look involves careful layering of each element so all the complementary flavors combine while chilling in the refrigerator as it sets.

Start by crushing up graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or strawberry white chocolate cookies for extra fruity goodness. Mix this with melted butter and place in the bottom of a dish in a single layer. Add a layer of rich, creamy filling on top, which you can make using a mixture of whipped topping and cream cheese. Combine strawberry-flavored pudding and slices of fresh fruit or preserves to layer over the cream. Finally, use more whipped cream as a finishing touch, topping with a decoration of fresh strawberries. While this is a basic overview of a strawberry lasagna, the possibilities for fun ingredient additions are limitless.