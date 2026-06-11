The Cooking Mistake That Makes Your French Toast Fall Flat

French toast is a breakfast favorite with countless customizations, especially considering how many French toast recipes are out there. However, the foundation of custard-soaked bread remains the same. And so does the ideal texture of a crisp exterior and creamy, fluffy interior. In order to achieve the textural contrast that we love so much about French toast, the cooking mistake to avoid at all costs is flipping your custard-soaked bread more than once.

French toast needs two to four minutes on each side over medium-high heat to develop that crisp exterior while also giving it time to cook and fluff up the interior. Constantly flipping disrupts the cooking process, resulting in flat, tough, and chewy French toast that's completely devoid of a crunchy "toasted" exterior. Not only does bread need time to form a crust, but the eggs need time and constant heat to fluff up the interior to ensure that the custard doesn't weigh it down or make it too soggy. Also, since you've soaked or at least saturated the bread with custard, you're dealing with structurally compromised toast. So, if you're constantly flipping it, you're running the risk of it tearing or falling apart.

For a pro move, you can create the crunchy French toast crust in an oven-safe skillet, flipping it just once, and then move the skillet to a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 to 12 minutes to finish cooking the interior. The fry and bake method is similar to cooking fine cuts of steak.