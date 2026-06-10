Sourdough Discard Makes Better-Than-Bakery Cinnamon Rolls

Homemade cinnamon rolls are one of life's greatest pleasures. While you can visit any number of bakeries to get your hands on a tasty roll (or even crack open a can of your favorite store-bought canned cinnamon rolls), there is something very homey about swirling the dough, preparing the filling, and baking your batch until they're soft, pillowy, and practically begging to be smothered with either cream cheese frosting or a classic vanilla one.

Most cinnamon roll recipes rely on conventional yeast to get their rise, though Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, recommends adding another bubbly supplement to your cinnamon rolls: sourdough discard. "Using sourdough discard can result in more deeply flavored, softer, more tender rolls," she says. "Complementary flavor pairings with sourdough cinnamon rolls include brown butter, maple, vanilla bean, cream cheese frosting or classic cinnamon roll icing, toasted nuts (walnuts or pecans especially) and even apple."

Despite what its name implies, sourdough discard is incredibly useful, as it's what is removed from the sourdough starter when you feed it. Sourdough discard isn't as active and bubbly, so Merritt doesn't rely on it to be the only source of yeast in this recipe. Pairing the discard with commercial yeast will give you the proper rise and the tangy flavor your crave.