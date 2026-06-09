The Made-Up 'Holiday' Jack In The Box Created That Actually Stuck

The drive-thru lane is both a defining characteristic and a vital sales channel for fast food chains across America. According to The National Restaurant Association (via QSR), nearly 75% of all restaurant sales in 2025 happened off-premises — a segment that includes the drive-thru. Per the same study, more than four in 10 adults report hitting the drive-thru at least once every week. Arguably, the drive-thru is so ubiquitous in the U.S. that it should have its own holiday ... and it does, thanks to Jack in the Box. Whether you love it or tend to skip it, Jack in the Box put National Drive-Thru Day on the map, and other chains have followed suit to offer freebies and discounts for the annual occasion.

Although it is ultimately an unofficial holiday in the U.S., July 24 is recognized by participating parties as National Drive-Thru Day. It all started in 1951, when Jack in the Box opened its first drive-thru chain (though, do note that both In-N-Out and Red's Giant Hamburg had pioneered the drive-thru a few years earlier). This San Diego chain restaurant was "drive-thru only," and it helped popularize the two-way intercom ordering system and served burgers for just $0.18.

Fast-forward to 2002, and the California-based chain turned the concept into a holiday when it issued an official press release calling for July 28 to be recognized as National Drive-Thru Day. The idea received a special commendation from then-California Governor Gray Davis, and around 2006, the observation date changed to July 24, where it has remained since.