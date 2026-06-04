An Outback Steakhouse Customer Is Seeking $1.5 Million After An Alleged Mashed Potato Incident

We usually think of restaurant hazards in terms of food safety, such as bacteria and cross-contamination. But slip-and-fall injuries are not unheard of, and restaurants commonly deal with plenty of greasy or slippery substances that can pose risks. For one Outback Steakhouse customer in Virginia, the culprit was mashed potatoes, one of the steakhouse's most popular items.

According to media reports reviewing court documents, Tracy J. Renshaw suffered a slip and fall at a Sterling, Virginia Outback Steakhouse location in May 2023. She sued the chain for $1.5 million in damages, claiming the restaurant failed to maintain a safe environment for diners. It's not one of the biggest chain restaurant lawsuits of all time, but it's substantial.

The lawsuit was filed in March 2025, nearly two years after the incident. When Renshaw was heading to the washroom, she alleged she slipped on what appeared to be mashed potatoes on the floor, falling face-first. This resulted in what she described as "serious and permanent injuries" (via PEOPLE). The lawsuit claims Outback Steakhouse failed in its duty of ordinary care because the substance had not been cleaned up and no warning was posted.

Reports also say Renshaw accused the restaurant of not cleaning the floor within a reasonable amount of time, though it is unclear how long the potatoes were there before she slipped. The suit goes on to claim this resulted in dangerous conditions. The $1.5 million lawsuit seeks damages for Renshaw's alleged injuries, hospital bills, and loss of the ability to work.