An Outback Steakhouse Customer Is Seeking $1.5 Million After An Alleged Mashed Potato Incident
We usually think of restaurant hazards in terms of food safety, such as bacteria and cross-contamination. But slip-and-fall injuries are not unheard of, and restaurants commonly deal with plenty of greasy or slippery substances that can pose risks. For one Outback Steakhouse customer in Virginia, the culprit was mashed potatoes, one of the steakhouse's most popular items.
According to media reports reviewing court documents, Tracy J. Renshaw suffered a slip and fall at a Sterling, Virginia Outback Steakhouse location in May 2023. She sued the chain for $1.5 million in damages, claiming the restaurant failed to maintain a safe environment for diners. It's not one of the biggest chain restaurant lawsuits of all time, but it's substantial.
The lawsuit was filed in March 2025, nearly two years after the incident. When Renshaw was heading to the washroom, she alleged she slipped on what appeared to be mashed potatoes on the floor, falling face-first. This resulted in what she described as "serious and permanent injuries" (via PEOPLE). The lawsuit claims Outback Steakhouse failed in its duty of ordinary care because the substance had not been cleaned up and no warning was posted.
Reports also say Renshaw accused the restaurant of not cleaning the floor within a reasonable amount of time, though it is unclear how long the potatoes were there before she slipped. The suit goes on to claim this resulted in dangerous conditions. The $1.5 million lawsuit seeks damages for Renshaw's alleged injuries, hospital bills, and loss of the ability to work.
Outback's response
So, what does Outback have to say about all of this? For starters, the chain has filed a notice of removal. Defendants sometimes do this when the parties are in different states or when the damages exceed a certain amount. In this case, Outback is based in Florida, where the chain's legal business entity — Outback Steakhouse of Florida, LLC — is registered, while the incident allegedly occurred in Virginia. If granted, the notice could switch the case from state court to federal court.
In response to the allegations, Outback has denied that there was any substance on the floor, and as such, it had no duty to warn customers of a hazardous condition. The restaurant also denied that Renshaw sustained any injuries and argued that if an accident occurred, she contributed to it. The filing further claims that if mashed potatoes were on the floor, they would have been obvious to anyone, including Renshaw.
Outback has even called into question the existence of a location in Sterling, Virginia. According to PEOPLE, the chain said it can "neither confirm nor deny" the allegation that it has a location in Sterling and thus it "shall be construed as denied." That confusing legal speak essentially means the restaurant is refusing to accept any part of the complaint as fact.
With that said, Yelp does contain reviews for a now-closed Outback location in Sterling, with the most recent review posted in August 2023. It will now be up to the courts to decide what happens next. Until then, perhaps the mashed potatoes are a dish you should avoid at Outback.