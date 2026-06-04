A Nostalgic Fan-Favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard Is Finally Back After Years Away

Ice cream aficionados love to debate about which Dairy Queen Blizzards are the tastiest, with crossover flavors like Oreo and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup (our pick for the absolute best DQ blizzard) emerging as popular favorites. Now the chain is bringing back a crossover Blizzard that bests the rest in many customers' eyes. The Nestlé Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard has returned for a limited time, much to the excitement of fans who have been begging for a comeback for years.

The Nestlé Drumstick Blizzard combines chopped-up morsels of the classic ice cream truck goodie – a crunchy cone with vanilla ice cream, a chocolate shell, and crushed peanuts — with Dairy Queen's vanilla soft serve. This mashup of one of the best fast food ice cream treats with one of the tastiest and most nostalgic ice cream novelties creates a crunchy, creamy, chocolatey dessert that screams "summer of your childhood."

Customers have been sorely missing the Drumstick Blizzard for four years and couldn't be happier to see it again. "Thank you!! I've been waiting forever for its return!!!", wrote a commenter on a Facebook post by DQ, while another user added, "OMG!! Put it on the menu permanently!! My favorite of all time!!" While fans' prayers for a comeback have been answered, a permanent spot on the menu likely isn't in the cards, as the Drumstick Blizzard is DQ's Blizzard of the Month for June 2026 and will disappear come July. We won't be shocked if some customers grab one every single week until then.