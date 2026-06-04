A Nostalgic Fan-Favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard Is Finally Back After Years Away
Ice cream aficionados love to debate about which Dairy Queen Blizzards are the tastiest, with crossover flavors like Oreo and Reese's Peanut Butter Cup (our pick for the absolute best DQ blizzard) emerging as popular favorites. Now the chain is bringing back a crossover Blizzard that bests the rest in many customers' eyes. The Nestlé Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard has returned for a limited time, much to the excitement of fans who have been begging for a comeback for years.
The Nestlé Drumstick Blizzard combines chopped-up morsels of the classic ice cream truck goodie – a crunchy cone with vanilla ice cream, a chocolate shell, and crushed peanuts — with Dairy Queen's vanilla soft serve. This mashup of one of the best fast food ice cream treats with one of the tastiest and most nostalgic ice cream novelties creates a crunchy, creamy, chocolatey dessert that screams "summer of your childhood."
Customers have been sorely missing the Drumstick Blizzard for four years and couldn't be happier to see it again. "Thank you!! I've been waiting forever for its return!!!", wrote a commenter on a Facebook post by DQ, while another user added, "OMG!! Put it on the menu permanently!! My favorite of all time!!" While fans' prayers for a comeback have been answered, a permanent spot on the menu likely isn't in the cards, as the Drumstick Blizzard is DQ's Blizzard of the Month for June 2026 and will disappear come July. We won't be shocked if some customers grab one every single week until then.
Dairy Queen has offered two Drumstick Blizzards in the past
The original Drumstick Blizzard debuted in 2020 as Dairy Queen's July Blizzard of the Month and became an instant hit, with customers praising the simple yet genius combination of crunchy peanuts, crispy cone pieces, and chocolate-vanilla flavors. One DQ employee on Reddit said that the treat sold out shockingly fast at their store, with several other commenters reporting the same at their locations.
After its limited-time 2020 run ended, the Drumstick Blizzard actually returned in 2021 and again in 2022, with the latter bringing a second variation: the Caramel Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard. This item added a caramel topping that made it similar to the popular Vanilla Caramel Drumsticks. But post-2022, both Drumstick Blizzards made themselves scarce, leaving fans wondering if either of the treats would ever return to menus — until now.
If you missed out the Drumstick Blizzard the first few times around due to demand, you'll want to swing by Dairy Queen ASAP before they sell out all over again. New reviews for the returning dessert say it still lives up to the hype it built years ago, so get a taste before July comes around. Who knows, maybe if this Blizzard finds more success then ever before, it will come back again in the future, maybe alongside its still-missing caramel cousin.