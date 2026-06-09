This High-Protein Bread Could Fool You Into Thinking It's Regular Bread
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Bread may be associated with carbs, but bread companies have found ways to make their products high in protein. And while you may think that this means sacrificing flavor, you'd be wrong. We sampled 8 different high-protein bread brands and found that the best one could fool you into thinking it's regular bread. Hero Seeded Bread came in first place, blowing us away in every criteria category.
We ranked each high-protein bread according to flavor, texture, and versatility. Hero Seeded Bread is made with olive oil, wheat, pumpkin, sunflower, and flax seeds, giving it a taste that bridges the gap between a nutty whole-wheat bread and a more complex multi-grain bread. The texture is fluffy, soft, and light, similar to a standard slice of white bread. Its rich, earthy flavor and pillowy texture is on par with regular bread, and you can enjoy Hero bread slices as breakfast toast, sandwich bread, and everything in between.
Each slice of Hero bread boasts 6 grams of protein, so even a standard peanut butter and jelly sandwich would have a foundation of 12 grams of protein, and that's before you add in the roughly 7 grams of peanut butter in a couple of tablespoons of the spread. Fiber is becoming as sought-after a health craze as protein and Hero bread provides both macros in substantial quantities. In fact, Hero is wildly popular with diabetics and keto dieters because it only contains one gram of net carbs — of the 13 grams of overall carbohydrates, 12 of them are soluble fiber.
Customer reviews and protein comparisons for Hero bread
Hero Bread received numerous glowing reviews from customers across social media platforms and Amazon. A Facebook review states, "I like it because it contains no sugars, a texture that I like, 12 g fiber per slice and it tastes good. I have not found a multi grain bread with the same qualities." Not only does it hold up to other multi-grain breads, but according to an Amazon review, it's "far better than other similar breads I have tried." Another Amazon review describes Hero bread as "fresh, healthy, nutty, full of fiber [and] tastes like bread." And, despite being low carb, it doesn't taste like tough cardboard, but instead, says a customer on Amazon, "It's soft and delicious."
Hero bread's 6 grams of protein per slice is average for protein bread varieties; some competitors like Ezekial contain 5 grams per slice, while others like L'Oven protein bread have 7 grams per slice. Furthermore, 6 grams of protein isn't much more than many conventional whole wheat bread brands that contain between 3 and 5 grams of protein per slice. However, what sets Hero bread apart from its high-protein competitors and whole wheat bread brands alike is its calorie and fiber count. Where a high-protein bread like Ezekial has 80 calories per slice, 15 grams of carbs, and 3 grams of fiber, Hero bread has 45 calories per slice and a whopping 12 grams of fiber.