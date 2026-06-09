This High-Protein Bread Could Fool You Into Thinking It's Regular Bread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bread may be associated with carbs, but bread companies have found ways to make their products high in protein. And while you may think that this means sacrificing flavor, you'd be wrong. We sampled 8 different high-protein bread brands and found that the best one could fool you into thinking it's regular bread. Hero Seeded Bread came in first place, blowing us away in every criteria category.

We ranked each high-protein bread according to flavor, texture, and versatility. Hero Seeded Bread is made with olive oil, wheat, pumpkin, sunflower, and flax seeds, giving it a taste that bridges the gap between a nutty whole-wheat bread and a more complex multi-grain bread. The texture is fluffy, soft, and light, similar to a standard slice of white bread. Its rich, earthy flavor and pillowy texture is on par with regular bread, and you can enjoy Hero bread slices as breakfast toast, sandwich bread, and everything in between.

Each slice of Hero bread boasts 6 grams of protein, so even a standard peanut butter and jelly sandwich would have a foundation of 12 grams of protein, and that's before you add in the roughly 7 grams of peanut butter in a couple of tablespoons of the spread. Fiber is becoming as sought-after a health craze as protein and Hero bread provides both macros in substantial quantities. In fact, Hero is wildly popular with diabetics and keto dieters because it only contains one gram of net carbs — of the 13 grams of overall carbohydrates, 12 of them are soluble fiber.