Ditch Overstuffed Cabinets: Storing Lids Like This Cuts The Clutter

First, measure your cabinet and find some fabric that you can cut to size, lining the back to strengthen the fabric if needed. Then, fold the edges to create a neat line, and sew them into place. After that, take a strip of fabric that's a longer width than your fabric backing — this will function as one of your pockets. Sew the edges into place as you did with your backing piece, and then sew the sides of your strip onto the large fabric square.

From there, you'll need to fold the fabric strip to create a small pleat to keep your fabric loose enough to allow for room to slide in your lids, and sew the bottom into place the same as you did the sides. This will be your first pocket, and if you have enough room, you can do the exact same thing for the second pocket. Just be sure to sew both so that they don't bump into your shelf, and the cabinet can still close.

To adhere to your cabinet, you can use velcro or make straps to hang from self-adhesive hooks — either of which should be a great option if you're a renter. But of course, if you're not into DIY, don't despair. There are plenty of other budget-friendly hacks to solve the messy food container problem in your kitchen.