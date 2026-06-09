One Cup Of This Fruit A Day Improves Gut Health, According To Science

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Gut health is extremely important. Having an unhealthy gut can cause issues with digestion, inflammation, and even your nervous system, but luckily, plenty of foods are full of live cultures, fiber, and antioxidants that can boost its overall health. Yogurt and homemade kimchi might be the most gut-supporting foods you think of, but Jackie Newgent — RDN, chef, and culinary wellness expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook" — shares one surprising gut-friendly food: Grapes.

"Eating grapes can help promote gut health due to their overall fiber content, while offering prebiotic benefits that can help boost diversity of the microbiome," Newgent says. Your microbiome thrives off of diversity, and grapes are just one of the many foods that can aid in that. One cup a day can do wonders for your body; in addition to their fiber content, Newgent mentions that they're also good sources of plant polyphenols as well as vitamins C and K. "Plus, thanks to their high water content, eating grapes can provide hydration while assisting in digestion," she says.

Beyond that, a daily cup of your favorite type of grapes can also support your heart's health, as they can help improve circulation. "It may also be beneficial for eye health," Newgent continues. "Research suggests polyphenols in grapes may help protect the retina." From your eyes to your gut, grapes have a whole lot of benefits, and they're delicious, too, so why wouldn't you add it to your daily snacking routine?