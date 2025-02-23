Turn Frozen Grapes Into Sorbet With Just One Extra Ingredient

Freezing grapes always enhances the fruit, especially when they're then turned into a creamy dessert. Grape sorbet is delicious, refreshing, and best of all, easy to make. Aside from the fruits themselves, all you need is a splash of citrus juice to transform a bunch of frozen grapes into a batch of sweet sorbet. With their bright, fruity flavor and juicy texture, grapes are excellent for turning into sorbet. Once frozen, they can easily be thrown into a blender, food processor, or ice cream maker to make the chilled treat.

Since grapes get sweeter when frozen, citrus juice helps to balance out the honeyed flavor. The acidity also delivers a brighter, zestier flair, so leaving it out is definitely a mistake to avoid when making refreshing sorbet. Citrus juice also helps to keep the dessert smooth and scoopable. Grapes contain pectin, a fiber that works as a thickening agent. This makes them a great choice for sorbet, but if things get too thick, a splash of juice keeps the texture in check. When the grapes are thoroughly frozen, add them to a blender or food processor and pulse for a few seconds. Once the grapes start to break down, add in the citrus juice to taste and keep pulsing until it reaches your desired texture. If the sorbet is too runny, add in more frozen grapes or citrus zest, which is also high in pectin.

