Turn Frozen Grapes Into Sorbet With Just One Extra Ingredient
Freezing grapes always enhances the fruit, especially when they're then turned into a creamy dessert. Grape sorbet is delicious, refreshing, and best of all, easy to make. Aside from the fruits themselves, all you need is a splash of citrus juice to transform a bunch of frozen grapes into a batch of sweet sorbet. With their bright, fruity flavor and juicy texture, grapes are excellent for turning into sorbet. Once frozen, they can easily be thrown into a blender, food processor, or ice cream maker to make the chilled treat.
Since grapes get sweeter when frozen, citrus juice helps to balance out the honeyed flavor. The acidity also delivers a brighter, zestier flair, so leaving it out is definitely a mistake to avoid when making refreshing sorbet. Citrus juice also helps to keep the dessert smooth and scoopable. Grapes contain pectin, a fiber that works as a thickening agent. This makes them a great choice for sorbet, but if things get too thick, a splash of juice keeps the texture in check. When the grapes are thoroughly frozen, add them to a blender or food processor and pulse for a few seconds. Once the grapes start to break down, add in the citrus juice to taste and keep pulsing until it reaches your desired texture. If the sorbet is too runny, add in more frozen grapes or citrus zest, which is also high in pectin.
What kind of citrus juice should you use in grape sorbet?
As long as it tastes good to you, practically any type of citrus juice can be used to enhance grape sorbet. Lemon is probably the most common, and while it's always a solid one, opt for a citrus based on the type of grape you're using for the sorbet. Concord grapes' sweet, tangy flavor works well with the yellow citrus. However, their deeper flavor also pairs beautifully with fresh-squeezed orange juice and zest. The citrus has a taste that's more sugary than tart, making it a great sorbet addition for people with a sweet tooth.
If you're someone that prefers sorbet that leans toward a tart taste, make the dessert with green grapes and lime juice. Limes lend the sorbet a bright, tropical flair that gives the treat an edge. It's an especially delicious choice if you like to dress up your sorbet with ingredients like toasted coconut flakes or edible tropical flowers. Use both the lime juice and zest in the sorbet, and whip it up with a dash of simple syrup to keep the sorbet creamy and balance out the acidity while maintaining its unique taste. Grapefruit may sound like something to leave out of a sweet dessert, but if you're going to roast fresh fruit for a more flavorful sorbet, it's a delicious addition. Roasting grapes caramelizes them, lending the fruits a rich, extremely sweet taste that's perfectly balanced out by bitter grapefruit.