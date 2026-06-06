These Chopped Dishes Left A Lasting Impression On Marcus Samuelsson
"Chopped" fans know it best: When Ted Allen says, "Chefs, open your baskets," it's a moment laden with suspense. No doubt those fans will also be glued to the new "Chopped Castaways" series, in which baskets will also feature, just on a remote island. And over 61 seasons of "Chopped", those mystery basket reveals have really run the gamut, from flat iron steak and chocolate frosting, to pig snout, leftover beer, and goat brains. For chef Marcus Samuelsson, a regular fixture on the show's judging panel, some dishes still stand out, even after hundreds of episodes and mystery ingredients.
During season 58 of "Chopped", Samuelsson recalls one dish particularly fondly, telling us, "I remember Chef David Ho out of DC doing a roasted fish with an onion broth — simple, but incredibly refined. It showed real technique and restraint, and that's always powerful when you're judging." Samuelsson's concise feedback really summed it up. "In terms of the dish," he said, pausing, then mimicking a chef's kiss in the air, "Hat's off. Great dish." In a surprise to nobody, including Samuelsson, Chef Ho walked away as the Chopped Champion of the episode.
Another dish that made a lasting impression on Samuelsson was during the "Chopped: Legends" final in season 60, where chef Sara Bradley, with the mentorship of Scott Conant, created a cotton candy lacquered duck breast with a durian and coconut demi-glace. "It was thoughtful, well-balanced, and you could feel the collaboration and trust behind it," said Samuelsson. In the episode, Samuelsson remarks on the beauty and simplicity of the dish. "It's gorgeously roasted, the simple things are stunning ... we've all heard those songs when two mega stars make a song and it's horrible. This band should stick together for a long time, because whatever you're doing it's good. It's really well done."
The final round of Chopped is for bold choices
Some of the boldest choices of the entire show tend to take place during the ultimate, ever elusive, final round on "Chopped". Samuelsson notes, "There are those bold choices, like a duck tartare in a final round. That takes confidence. When it's done right, it shows not just skill, but a willingness to take risks under pressure, which is what Chopped is all about."
The format of "Chopped" requires chefs to create an appetizer, entree, and dessert, with that final round being the last possible moment the remaining chefs can prove their worth. While a savory third round dish isn't exactly the norm, it does show a desire to make bold choices, which is what fans of the show appreciate. In the r/foodnetwork subreddit, redditors took to the message boards to talk about that crucial final round, and why it's so important for proving who can really handle the heat in that kitchen. "It's the hardest round imo," notes a Reddit user. "If you're mediocre, even if you managed to get through the first two rounds ... there's nowhere to hide in the dessert round." Another user posited on the creativity that comes through in the final round, saying "It's not unusual for chefs to have dishes in the first rounds that look similar but typically they make very different desserts."