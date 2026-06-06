These Chopped Dishes Left A Lasting Impression On Marcus Samuelsson

"Chopped" fans know it best: When Ted Allen says, "Chefs, open your baskets," it's a moment laden with suspense. No doubt those fans will also be glued to the new "Chopped Castaways" series, in which baskets will also feature, just on a remote island. And over 61 seasons of "Chopped", those mystery basket reveals have really run the gamut, from flat iron steak and chocolate frosting, to pig snout, leftover beer, and goat brains. For chef Marcus Samuelsson, a regular fixture on the show's judging panel, some dishes still stand out, even after hundreds of episodes and mystery ingredients.

During season 58 of "Chopped", Samuelsson recalls one dish particularly fondly, telling us, "I remember Chef David Ho out of DC doing a roasted fish with an onion broth — simple, but incredibly refined. It showed real technique and restraint, and that's always powerful when you're judging." Samuelsson's concise feedback really summed it up. "In terms of the dish," he said, pausing, then mimicking a chef's kiss in the air, "Hat's off. Great dish." In a surprise to nobody, including Samuelsson, Chef Ho walked away as the Chopped Champion of the episode.

Another dish that made a lasting impression on Samuelsson was during the "Chopped: Legends" final in season 60, where chef Sara Bradley, with the mentorship of Scott Conant, created a cotton candy lacquered duck breast with a durian and coconut demi-glace. "It was thoughtful, well-balanced, and you could feel the collaboration and trust behind it," said Samuelsson. In the episode, Samuelsson remarks on the beauty and simplicity of the dish. "It's gorgeously roasted, the simple things are stunning ... we've all heard those songs when two mega stars make a song and it's horrible. This band should stick together for a long time, because whatever you're doing it's good. It's really well done."