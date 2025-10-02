7 Signs You're In A Superior Italian Restaurant, According To Scott Conant - Exclusive

Many of us have been to a hole-in-the-wall Italian place around the corner — the type of spot where everyone who walks through the door immediately feels like they're family. There's often an inherent congeniality, the ambiance is boisterous, loud, and warm, and the food is abundant, comforting, and delicious. And according to Scott Conant, these are crucial indications that you're in a worthwhile establishment.

"I don't care if you're a three-star Michelin Italian restaurant or you're the local dive bar around the corner," Conant explained. "You want that immediate, it grabs at your soul and it pulls you in. For me, that's what you're looking for from your Italian restaurant." This is a sentiment echoed by other noteworthy culinary superstars; for instance, Giada Di Laurentiis's favorite Italian restaurants in the U.S. evoke that spirit of home, and of spending the day cooking with your nonna.

It also reflects the fundamental structure of dining in Italy, where regardless of the type of restaurant you are visiting, you can expect a humble and welcoming atmosphere. "You really want soulful, honest food from an Italian restaurant," Conant added. "I think that inherent generosity, that spirit of generosity coming from the kitchen ... from your service team is really important, as well."