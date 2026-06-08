The 9 Biggest Complaints Customers Have About Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A might be one of the fast food chains that customers trust most for quality, but that doesn't mean it's perfect in every way. In fact, there's a lot that customers don't like about Chick-fil-A, even if they keep returning for their favorite menu items, from the iconic chicken sandwich to the various side dishes the chain offers. We've decided to take a closer look at the biggest complaints that customers have with Chick-fil-A. Some of these complaints are about the food itself, while others criticize the stance that Chick-fil-A has taken on political issues. Still others are concerned about the supposed healthiness (or lack thereof) of the food, while others complain about the labor conditions Chick-fil-A employees must contend with.

If you're a Chick-fil-A goer who sometimes gets frustrated with the brand, you might find yourself agreeing with a lot of these points. Perhaps you'll even learn some new facts about the fast food restaurant that make you question whether it's still worth it to eat there or not. Regardless, knowing about the top complaints customers have about this brand can give you more context about what to try, what to avoid, and maybe when to skip your Chick-fil-A run altogether.