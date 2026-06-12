Don't Overlook This Convenient And Flavorful Hidden Gem In The Grocery Store Freezer Aisle

Amid rising prices and persistent shrinkflation, shopping for fresh food can feel fraught with frustration — especially when you bring items home that are already wilting or past their prime. Canned and frozen goods, on the other hand, offer a longer shelf life and versatility in preparing a variety of meals. So the next time you're browsing the freezer aisle of your local grocery store, keep an eye out for one hidden gem in particular: frozen herb cubes or purees.

Herbs are one frozen food you should always have in your freezer for cooking emergencies. There are many different grocery store-bought versions of these ingredients, among which include Thai basil, crushed garlic, chopped dill, and other essentials. You might even find mixes like frozen cubes of garlic and ginger or parsley, garlic, and lemon, depending on the store. The uses for these small but mighty cubes are nearly limitless, helping to make the most of your mealtime.

Include these frozen herbs in your next batch of soup or stew, add them to roasted or sautéed vegetables, or let them melt over freshly baked potatoes or a cooked corn on the cob. They are even ideal for upgrading cold dishes such as potato salad or guacamole, and giving a boost to your homemade salad dressing.