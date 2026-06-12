Don't Overlook This Convenient And Flavorful Hidden Gem In The Grocery Store Freezer Aisle
Amid rising prices and persistent shrinkflation, shopping for fresh food can feel fraught with frustration — especially when you bring items home that are already wilting or past their prime. Canned and frozen goods, on the other hand, offer a longer shelf life and versatility in preparing a variety of meals. So the next time you're browsing the freezer aisle of your local grocery store, keep an eye out for one hidden gem in particular: frozen herb cubes or purees.
Herbs are one frozen food you should always have in your freezer for cooking emergencies. There are many different grocery store-bought versions of these ingredients, among which include Thai basil, crushed garlic, chopped dill, and other essentials. You might even find mixes like frozen cubes of garlic and ginger or parsley, garlic, and lemon, depending on the store. The uses for these small but mighty cubes are nearly limitless, helping to make the most of your mealtime.
Include these frozen herbs in your next batch of soup or stew, add them to roasted or sautéed vegetables, or let them melt over freshly baked potatoes or a cooked corn on the cob. They are even ideal for upgrading cold dishes such as potato salad or guacamole, and giving a boost to your homemade salad dressing.
Tips for using frozen herb cubes
Rather than chopping up fresh herbs for every dish, this convenient shortcut allows you to have meal enhancements on hand whenever you need. Outside the frozen selections at your grocery store, this is also an easy way to repurpose wilted herbs and make them last longer if you wish to make your own. Taking inspiration from store-bought offerings, create your own frozen herb mixes and purees using either oil or water, depending on your intended use. For example, freezing your herbs in water is good if you want to use them in sauces or soups, while oil is preferable for use in dishes such as stir-fries.
A frozen cube of pureed ginger makes a great boost to a slow cooker vegetable curry recipe. Whereas a frozen portion of crushed garlic and chopped basil is perfect to bring out the rich flavors in a homemade pasta sauce or to elevate your favorite grocery store brand. When it comes to buying or making these herb cubes, it's a good idea to keep a few different types in your freezer for different uses.
If using store-bought herb cubes or frozen purees, mind the dates printed on the label. For your own homemade version, label each batch and consider color-coding your trays to quickly distinguish between batches. With proper storage, your cubes can keep for up to a year in the freezer.