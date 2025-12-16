The Easy Way To Repurpose Wilted Herbs (And Make Them Last Longer)

Using fresh herbs in a dish adds a flavor that just can't be matched by the dried variety. The issue is that unless you have your own herb garden, most of your store-bought bunch of herbs is going to go bad before you use them all. If this seems like a terrible waste, you can easily extend the life of wilting herbs by freezing them in ice cube trays for later use.

Freezing herbs in a neutral oil or olive oil is the best way to retain their original texture and flavor. These cubes can be added directly to a skillet to start off a sauté, or to an oven tray when making roast vegetables. That's not to say that freezing herbs in water isn't just as useful. An ice cube of mint leaves in a summer drink is an easy way to add flavor as well as an elegant look. Water is also the best option when you want to use the herbs in soups, or when cooking grains like rice or quinoa.

If you have an idea of where you plan to use the herbs, you can get more creative with the freezing liquid. Top chopped thyme with vegetable broth, and you have a flavor starter for a rich mushroom risotto, while parsley frozen in melted butter is great to have on hand for stirring into mashed potatoes.