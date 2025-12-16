The Easy Way To Repurpose Wilted Herbs (And Make Them Last Longer)
Using fresh herbs in a dish adds a flavor that just can't be matched by the dried variety. The issue is that unless you have your own herb garden, most of your store-bought bunch of herbs is going to go bad before you use them all. If this seems like a terrible waste, you can easily extend the life of wilting herbs by freezing them in ice cube trays for later use.
Freezing herbs in a neutral oil or olive oil is the best way to retain their original texture and flavor. These cubes can be added directly to a skillet to start off a sauté, or to an oven tray when making roast vegetables. That's not to say that freezing herbs in water isn't just as useful. An ice cube of mint leaves in a summer drink is an easy way to add flavor as well as an elegant look. Water is also the best option when you want to use the herbs in soups, or when cooking grains like rice or quinoa.
If you have an idea of where you plan to use the herbs, you can get more creative with the freezing liquid. Top chopped thyme with vegetable broth, and you have a flavor starter for a rich mushroom risotto, while parsley frozen in melted butter is great to have on hand for stirring into mashed potatoes.
Tips for making herb ice cubes
Freezing herbs is a great way to extend the usefulness of wilted herbs, but it can't work miracles. If your herbs have gone beyond wilted and into slimy territory, they need to be thrown out. Likewise, any leaves with mold or black spots should be culled.
Wash the herbs well to ensure you're not freezing any dust or critters along with the leaves. If you plan to use oil or butter as your freezing liquid, then make sure you dry the herbs fully after. Trapped pockets of water can create ice crystals that lead to freezer burn. Then, remove the stems (though these can be frozen separately for flavoring stock) and chop the herbs to your desired fineness. Add to the ice cube trays, then top with oil or water, ensuring that the herbs are fully covered, and then place in the freezer.
Once they've completely frozen, you can remove these herb ice cubes from the tray and transfer them into airtight freezer bags for easier storage. Herbs frozen this way will last up to 12 months in the freezer, but for the best flavor, it's advised to use them within 3 to 6 months.