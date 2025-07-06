Give Your Summer Drinks A Minty Kick With This Freezer Hack
Fresh mint is a summer essential. It adds an instant pop of flavor and aroma, whether you're sipping something sweet, citrusy, or strong. Rather than muddling leaves into every glass, you can prep a stash of minty refreshment in advance with one simple trick: mint ice cubes. This freezer-friendly hack lets you add cool flavor to your drinks in an effortless, dual purpose way. As the cubes melt, the mint continues to infuse, keeping your beverage tasting (and feeling) fresh all the way through (unlike normal ice cubes that water down drinks, so you have to be careful not to add too much ice to your cocktails).
To make them, just grab a handful of fresh mint leaves. You can use them whole for a cleaner look or tear them slightly to release more flavor. Drop the mint into each compartment of an ice cube tray, then fill with water. For clearer cubes, boil the water first and let it cool before pouring. Once frozen, pop them out and store in a freezer bag until you're ready to use. It's a zero-waste way to use up leftover mint leaves and a clever way to give your drinks a little something extra.
Ideas for minty cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks
Once you have your mint cubes ready, the possibilities are endless. Drop them into sparkling water with lemon or lime for a fast, refreshing mocktail. Stir them into iced green tea or use them to make the most refreshing summer lemonade, adding depth and aroma. You can even add them to cucumber water (be sure to let the cucumbers rest in the hour long enough for the flavor to infuse) or honeydew juice to amplify those crisp, cooling vibes on a hot day.
For cocktails, mint ice cubes are a natural fit for refreshing mojitos, a classic mint julep, and almost anything else with rum or bourbon. But don't stop there. Toss a few into a gin and tonic for a botanical boost, or into vodka soda with fresh berries for a summer twist. They also make a beautiful addition to party pitchers — think white sangria, iced rosé spritzers, or prosecco with fruit. It's one of those small upgrades that makes a big impact — and once you try it, you'll want to keep a tray in your freezer all season long.