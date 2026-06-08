The Potentially Pricey Downside Of Buying Appliances Online
Buying a new appliance is always a bit daunting in the beginning. It's a big item with a big price tag, and one that you hope will last for many, many years. It's why many people find buying a refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, or oven online to be incredibly convenient. Shoppers can effortlessly compare prices across retailers, dig through hundreds of reviews, and often find deals that just aren't available in brick-and-mortar stores. This is also why some people prefer to buy their appliance directly from the manufacturer. But, of course, there are some cons to consider as well.
One of the biggest drawbacks to online shopping is not being able to inspect the appliance before purchasing. Product photos, dimensions, and descriptions can only do so much. They can't fully convey how an oven's finish looks in person or how loud a dishwasher runs during a heavy-duty rinse. As a result, choosing a color or finish that ends up clashing with your kitchen's aesthetic is a common mistake when buying a refrigerator. If the appliance ends up ultimately not meeting your expectations, returning it can be a whole lot more complicated than simply taking it back to the local home improvement store.
Which brings us to the possibility of return and restocking fees. While most retailers make returning small items no biggie, large appliances often fall under separate rules. Some stores charge a percentage of the purchase price as a restocking fee, especially if the appliance has been installed, used, or even removed from its original packaging.
Closely inspect policies before purchasing appliances online
Delivery charges can be another unexpected surprise when you purchase appliances online. Not every retail giant is as generous as Costco, which offers free delivery and installation, even for online purchases. Appliances are bulky, heavy, and require specialized transportation, so these fees can be substantial. Returning an appliance can create even more headaches, as it'll require scheduling a pickup appointment subject to the retailer and local delivery network's own schedule. Return pickups may also incur yet another fee.
Damage claims are also a huge source of frustration. Of course, most of us do our best to inspect new appliances immediately after delivery, but there can always be a sneaky cosmetic dent or defect that isn't obvious at first glance. If the damage is discovered after a retailer's reporting window closes, getting that refund or replacement can be near-impossible. You might find yourself in a purgatory process involving photos, customer service calls, manufacturer warranties, and fights with delivery contractors. Many major retailers have become more ruthless with their return guidelines, giving customers only 48 hours to report any damage or defect.
For all of these reasons and more, experts recommend reviewing retailers' return policies with a fine-tooth comb before clicking "buy." Make sure you closely follow the installation requirements, inspect deliveries immediately, and read the fine print when it comes to delivery and return fees. While online shopping is certainly convenient, the return process can easily wipe out any benefits if your purchase doesn't work out as planned.