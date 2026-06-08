The Potentially Pricey Downside Of Buying Appliances Online

Buying a new appliance is always a bit daunting in the beginning. It's a big item with a big price tag, and one that you hope will last for many, many years. It's why many people find buying a refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, or oven online to be incredibly convenient. Shoppers can effortlessly compare prices across retailers, dig through hundreds of reviews, and often find deals that just aren't available in brick-and-mortar stores. This is also why some people prefer to buy their appliance directly from the manufacturer. But, of course, there are some cons to consider as well.

One of the biggest drawbacks to online shopping is not being able to inspect the appliance before purchasing. Product photos, dimensions, and descriptions can only do so much. They can't fully convey how an oven's finish looks in person or how loud a dishwasher runs during a heavy-duty rinse. As a result, choosing a color or finish that ends up clashing with your kitchen's aesthetic is a common mistake when buying a refrigerator. If the appliance ends up ultimately not meeting your expectations, returning it can be a whole lot more complicated than simply taking it back to the local home improvement store.

Which brings us to the possibility of return and restocking fees. While most retailers make returning small items no biggie, large appliances often fall under separate rules. Some stores charge a percentage of the purchase price as a restocking fee, especially if the appliance has been installed, used, or even removed from its original packaging.