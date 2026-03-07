This Is What Happens When You Buy Your Appliances Straight From The Manufacturer
If the thought of making a trip to Home Depot or Lowe's for a new fridge makes you shudder, there's always the option to skip the stores. After all, in today's world, you can buy your appliances straight from the manufacturer. It might sound unusual, but the process is pretty straightforward and comes with some compelling benefits.
Buying from a manufacturer often means swapping an in-person shopping experience for an online one. To start this journey, you'll first need to decide which manufacturer you'd like to purchase from. Some popular options include Samsung, LG, GE, or Whirlpool, as well as one of the producers beyond the 3 most-loved American-made kitchen appliances. Once you have a brand in mind, head to their website, and you should see an option to shop for appliances on the homepage. Once you've seen what's available, choose from the selection and add it to your cart. Before you're ready to make your purchase, you might be offered an add-on , such as a free installation service or the option to haul away the old appliance.
Purchasing appliances this way is advantageous for a few reasons. For one, you'll be conversing directly with the experts on your appliance. There's a better chance you're receiving accurate information and can get all your questions answered. If you have an issue with your product, the road to getting the problem solved is much easier. You've already established a point of contact with the manufacturer from the start.
When you should (and shouldn't) buy directly from the manufacturer
Cutting out middlemen and buying from a manufacturer is one great way to save money on appliances. Physical storefronts might make comparing appliances from a variety of brands easy, but they often add a markup to their products for profit. Now that manufacturers can reach customers via the internet, there's no need for those middlemen — that is, unless you value a tactile experience.
One of the biggest disadvantages of going this route is that you can't physically contrast your appliance of choice to others, as you would in a typical store. Sure, you can look at prices and feature descriptions online, but you'll only know the feel of the materials used to craft your appliance when it arrives at your doorstep. If you're not happy with the product, it takes a lot to ship something heavy like a dishwasher or fridge back to where it came from. The fuss might not be worth it, and then you're stuck with a less-than-ideal appliance. Additionally, buying from a manufacturer could mean missing out on any financing offers or deals retailers have available.
Whether buying from a manufacturer is a life-changing hack or another one of those mistakes to avoid when buying new appliances is up to you. What matters more: Lower costs and expertise, or an in-person shopping experience? If you value the former, go for the manufacturer.