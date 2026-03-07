This Is What Happens When You Buy Your Appliances Straight From The Manufacturer

If the thought of making a trip to Home Depot or Lowe's for a new fridge makes you shudder, there's always the option to skip the stores. After all, in today's world, you can buy your appliances straight from the manufacturer. It might sound unusual, but the process is pretty straightforward and comes with some compelling benefits.

Buying from a manufacturer often means swapping an in-person shopping experience for an online one. To start this journey, you'll first need to decide which manufacturer you'd like to purchase from. Some popular options include Samsung, LG, GE, or Whirlpool, as well as one of the producers beyond the 3 most-loved American-made kitchen appliances. Once you have a brand in mind, head to their website, and you should see an option to shop for appliances on the homepage. Once you've seen what's available, choose from the selection and add it to your cart. Before you're ready to make your purchase, you might be offered an add-on , such as a free installation service or the option to haul away the old appliance.

Purchasing appliances this way is advantageous for a few reasons. For one, you'll be conversing directly with the experts on your appliance. There's a better chance you're receiving accurate information and can get all your questions answered. If you have an issue with your product, the road to getting the problem solved is much easier. You've already established a point of contact with the manufacturer from the start.