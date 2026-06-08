The Space Under Your Cabinets Becomes 100% More Useful With This Clutter-Busting Cooling Rack Hack
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There are few places scarier than the inside of a neglected kitchen cabinet. While you might have all of the intent in the world to keep everything clean and organized, when push comes to shove, and you're tired after doing the dishes, everything somehow gets stuffed in to the point where you can't find what you're looking for. Luckily, you can solve some of your cabinet organizing woes with a little help from Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree sells metal cooling racks — like the kind you would put cookies on top of to cool them — that can be easily mounted inside the door of your cabinet using Command utility hooks. Once the hooks are secure, you can hang the rack from them and attach your lightweight pots, pans, utensils, and miscellaneous kitchen supplies to it so they're easily accessible. Just be sure to leave larger and heavier items on the floor of your cabinets.
Other uses for this Dollar Tree find
Besides helping organize your cabinets, there are plenty of other uses for metal cooling racks. While they're the secret to better caramelized meatballs, you can also employ a larger version of this nifty pantry storage idea. Mount multiple wire racks on a wall with nails or use renter-friendly hooks if you want to be able to remove them. You can hang all of your bottles and cleaning sprays from it, making it ideal for an area where there are tons of errant bottles about.
If you are looking to make use of the back of a door, try mounting small plastic baskets to the wire rack with zip ties. This will allow you to hold small items like snacks, toys, and anything else that you want to keep within reach. It would also make an excellent DIY wall-mounted spice rack. Regardless of what you hang on the wire rack, the most important thing about doing it yourself is to select hooks or nails that can withstand the weight of whatever you're planning on hanging from it.