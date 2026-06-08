The Space Under Your Cabinets Becomes 100% More Useful With This Clutter-Busting Cooling Rack Hack

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There are few places scarier than the inside of a neglected kitchen cabinet. While you might have all of the intent in the world to keep everything clean and organized, when push comes to shove, and you're tired after doing the dishes, everything somehow gets stuffed in to the point where you can't find what you're looking for. Luckily, you can solve some of your cabinet organizing woes with a little help from Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree sells metal cooling racks — like the kind you would put cookies on top of to cool them — that can be easily mounted inside the door of your cabinet using Command utility hooks. Once the hooks are secure, you can hang the rack from them and attach your lightweight pots, pans, utensils, and miscellaneous kitchen supplies to it so they're easily accessible. Just be sure to leave larger and heavier items on the floor of your cabinets.