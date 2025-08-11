Create A Genius DIY Wall-Mounted Spice Rack Using This $1 Kitchen Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Variety might be the spice of life, but jumbled pots of turmeric and oregano are adding nothing but overstimulation to the average homeowner's cupboard. It's an immediately envisionable scene: Staling spices pushed to forgotten (and unreachable) corners. We're in need of a solution, and there's a $1 kitchen find making its rounds on social media.

Fancy a wall-mounted spice rack? Get yourself down to Dollar Tree and find its 16" x 10" metal cooling racks. These wired contraptions are quick to bend; create a basket shape by folding the lower three rungs, and then the top five. Use a wrench or similar tool to indent grooves into that larger section. Take a step back, and admire your handiwork: You've created a wired spice rack that's ready to be wall-mounted.

Add Command Strips (or Command Designer Hooks) and attach to cupboard doors, walls, or backsplashes. The only caveat is that placement is key for spice longevity; abide by the expert tips for storing your spices and keeping them fresh by finding a shady spot. The verdict is out: A dollar — and a cooling rack — is what we need.