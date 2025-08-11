Create A Genius DIY Wall-Mounted Spice Rack Using This $1 Kitchen Find
Variety might be the spice of life, but jumbled pots of turmeric and oregano are adding nothing but overstimulation to the average homeowner's cupboard. It's an immediately envisionable scene: Staling spices pushed to forgotten (and unreachable) corners. We're in need of a solution, and there's a $1 kitchen find making its rounds on social media.
Fancy a wall-mounted spice rack? Get yourself down to Dollar Tree and find its 16" x 10" metal cooling racks. These wired contraptions are quick to bend; create a basket shape by folding the lower three rungs, and then the top five. Use a wrench or similar tool to indent grooves into that larger section. Take a step back, and admire your handiwork: You've created a wired spice rack that's ready to be wall-mounted.
Add Command Strips (or Command Designer Hooks) and attach to cupboard doors, walls, or backsplashes. The only caveat is that placement is key for spice longevity; abide by the expert tips for storing your spices and keeping them fresh by finding a shady spot. The verdict is out: A dollar — and a cooling rack — is what we need.
How to personalize
Let's be honest: The wire cooling racks are the star of the show. This hack isn't just about "shaping," though. You're molding the spice rack to your kitchen; consider aesthetics and embrace personalization.
Visibility is one of the leading tips for organizing your spice rack, and this genius hack facilitates easy access with low-cost installation. Take it one step further, though: Make it a design decision as well. With the assistance of a glue gun, it's possible to line the rack with an eye-catching material, like burlap. This step prevents anything from sliding out of the edge (a wise investment for anyone already battling crammed spice cupboards), and looks rather fabulous if we do say so ourselves. Other options include beads, galvanized letters, and brightly-colored craft fabrics. The world really is your oyster, and the list of Dollar Tree products you didn't know you needed to decorate your kitchen is ever-growing.