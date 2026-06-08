This Popular Olipop Flavor Has More Caffeine Than Mountain Dew

In the last few years, we've seen a soda boom unlike any other. But it's not for traditional pop — it's for probiotic soda, the low-sugar, fiber-filled alternative to the real stuff. The most popular brands of these gut-healthy drinks include Poppi, Culture Pop, and Olipop, offering a wide range of flavors that rival the classics. Despite their healthier stats, some have more caffeine than regular soda. The highest we've seen is in Olipop's Citrus Rush (formerly Ridge Rush)— a dupe for Mountain Dew.

Olipop's Citrus Rush contains 60 milligrams of caffeine per can, while Mountain Dew has 54 milligrams per serving. This is significantly higher than other traditional brands, like Coca-Cola at 33 milligrams and Pepsi at 38 milligrams per 12-ounce can. While Olipop's caffeine comes from green tea extract, which, according to the brand, "offers a milder buzz thanks to the amino acid L-theanine," it is higher than most other colas. Still, it's thought to give you an energy boost without the jitteriness.

All in all, if you love Mountain Dew, we recommend Olipop's version. The flavor profiles are very similar, with lemon, lime, and orange juice concentrate, yet Olipop contains its signature blend of cassava root fiber, inulin, marshmallow root, and carbonated water, and is sweetened with stevia instead of high fructose corn syrup. And there's no artificial dye to give it a neon green glow.