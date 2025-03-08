The Best Olipop Drink Perfects A Classic Flavor

As good as the intentions are, there are many times when house brand or alternative brand sodas don't quite measure up to iconic name brands. While these brands may be marketed as tasting just as good (or better) as name-brand drinks, they can often be too sweet, too syrupy, or too flat. Since the drink brand launched in 2018, Olipop has marketed itself as a healthier, digestion-friendly soda – and there's one flavor it gets just right.

Olipop offers more than a dozen varieties, including Vintage Cola, Crisp Apple, and Classic Root Beer. But when we tried and ranked 17 different Olipop flavors, Tropical Punch was our favorite. With a pleasing mild fizziness, Olipop's take on tropical punch had the familiar flavors of Shasta Tiki Punch and Hawaiian Punch without a cavity-inducing mouthful of sugar.

Bottom line: This is a drink we could enjoy again and again. It tastes great, has a rich body, and delivers all of the fantastic fruit flavors one might expect from a fruit punch drink. For those looking for a healthier tropical punch option, this is one we can't recommend enough — and at just 35 calories a can, multiple cans can quench your thirst while you ingest much less sugar.