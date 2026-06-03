After 287 Years, This Historic Pennsylvania Tavern Is Closing Its Doors

For many businesses, longevity is a point of pride. And in Pennsylvania, you likely won't find a restaurant with a longer history than the Rising Sun Inn. But after 287 years, this historic tavern in Telford is shutting its doors for good. The inn's owners posted on Facebook that the closure comes as they prepare for retirement. While the announcement noted this was the chief motivator, other economic factors and ongoing challenges that many small business owners face today also contributed. Sadly, this is a recurring story for many restaurants in 2026. "We worked hard to continue operating and serving our guests, but ultimately it became clear that we could not sustainably continue for the future," the announcement read.

It's unclear what the future holds for the inn, located a little over an hour northwest of Philadelphia and known for its famous bison dishes. However, local news reports say Franconia Township is purchasing the property to preserve it. "We appreciate the Township's commitment to protecting and preserving an important piece of local history for future generations," the inn's Facebook post said.

Reactions to the announcement were mixed, with many community members wishing the owners a happy retirement, while others expressed dismay and surprise at the suddenness of the closure. Others shared memories of having class reunions and weddings on site. "It's not easy being a small business or surviving in the restaurant industry," one Facebooker responded. "Kudos to you for your diligence and hard work serving our community."