After 287 Years, This Historic Pennsylvania Tavern Is Closing Its Doors
For many businesses, longevity is a point of pride. And in Pennsylvania, you likely won't find a restaurant with a longer history than the Rising Sun Inn. But after 287 years, this historic tavern in Telford is shutting its doors for good. The inn's owners posted on Facebook that the closure comes as they prepare for retirement. While the announcement noted this was the chief motivator, other economic factors and ongoing challenges that many small business owners face today also contributed. Sadly, this is a recurring story for many restaurants in 2026. "We worked hard to continue operating and serving our guests, but ultimately it became clear that we could not sustainably continue for the future," the announcement read.
It's unclear what the future holds for the inn, located a little over an hour northwest of Philadelphia and known for its famous bison dishes. However, local news reports say Franconia Township is purchasing the property to preserve it. "We appreciate the Township's commitment to protecting and preserving an important piece of local history for future generations," the inn's Facebook post said.
Reactions to the announcement were mixed, with many community members wishing the owners a happy retirement, while others expressed dismay and surprise at the suddenness of the closure. Others shared memories of having class reunions and weddings on site. "It's not easy being a small business or surviving in the restaurant industry," one Facebooker responded. "Kudos to you for your diligence and hard work serving our community."
The sun sets on history at historic inn
Built in 1739, the building — first known as Gerhart's Tavern (after resident Peter Gerhart) – has a rich history. While it was among some of the oldest restaurants in America, the inn also served as a popular overnight spot for stagecoaches that stopped on their way across the state. During the Revolutionary War, Continental Army soldiers often rested at the property, which was once used as a hiding spot for the Liberty Bell while it was being transported from Philadelphia to Allentown to keep it out of British hands.
In fact, the inn had a long history of hiding things — and people — from authorities. The building had a false wall that was used to conceal alcohol during the Prohibition era. The owner was jailed for violating those laws more than once. The Rising Sun Inn was also a stop on the Underground Railroad. Tunnels dug in the basement provided a safe route for those fleeing north, allowing them to bypass Norristown. The history remained a part of the story and the charm of the inn well after the Gerhart family sold it in 1912. Ghost hunters have even been known to visit the inn to investigate. Stories of a spirit on the second floor named Scary Mary are well-known in the area and online.
The inn remained locally and independently owned through its years and was clearly beloved in the community, as the feedback on the Facebook message announcing the closure indicates. Unfortunately, the restaurant is already closed, and its website has gone offline. What the township decides to do with the property is still up in the air, but only time will tell whether it continues as a restaurant or opens a new chapter in its storied history.