The Mysterious Steak 'N Shake Phrase Most Customers Don't Understand

When Steak 'n Shake first opened its doors, it was called the Shell Inn, and it was an expansion of a gas station run by Gus Belt and his wife, Edith, in Normal, Illinois. Later, the joint was renamed "Whitehouse Steak 'n Shake" to reflect its burger- and milkshake-centric menu, and — inspired by the other burger joints in nearby Champaign, Illinois — they began selling those burgers to-go by the bagful. Enter: the "Take Home a Sack" catchphrase. The etymology of "takhomasak" might have been another exercise in friendly borrowing. Per the lore, Belt got the term from a Colorado restaurant that was already using it. Although this potential origin story isn't sturdily substantiated, the colloquialism certainly stuck.

The late great film critic Roger Ebert (who famously named Steak 'n Shake as his favorite restaurant) even recounted a playful exchange in which he and talk show host David Letterman recited the original Steak 'n Shake menu from memory, line by line. As Ebert wrote in 2012, "'I hear you're from Indianapolis, home of the head office of Steak 'n Shake.' 'In Sight, It Must be Right,' he said. Our eyes locked in unspoken communion. 'Four Ways to Enjoy,' I said. 'Car, table, counter, or TakHomaSak,' he replied. 'Specializing in Selected Foods...' '...with a Desire to Please the Most Discriminating.' 'Thanks for Your Liberal Patronage...'"

In 2017, the chain peaked with a whopping 626 locations, but after a string of closures and some financial setbacks, it ended its table service last year – a big change. Now, to dine at Steak 'n Shake at all is to "takhomasak." Counter service only.