Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Buying Small Appliances From Hobby Lobby

Whether you're decorating your home for the holidays or stocking up on crafting supplies, Hobby Lobby's your one-stop shop. With a massive inventory of items, you can find some hidden gems, including an unexpectedly large selection of kitchen cabinet hardware. But not everything you find at Hobby Lobby is worth the price. For instance, some customers feel like the small appliances may seem like a good value at first, but the limited selection and lack of customer feedback make them a risky purchase.

You'll find plenty of novelty kitchen items, from Star Wars-themed mini waffle makers to toasters modeled after the Xbox Series S game console. You'll also find everything from basic small appliances like immersion blenders, glass kettles, and mini food choppers to specialty items like cotton candy makers and Hawaiian shaved ice machines. But that's about it. Additionally, many of these items have few, if any, customer reviews, making it difficult to know whether they're actually worth buying.

You're usually not headed to Hobby Lobby specifically for a small appliance, but when one catches your eye, especially if it's on sale, it can be tempting to toss it into your cart. The problem is that many of these appliances don't give shoppers much information beyond what's printed on the box. If you're looking for a small appliance that's actually worth your money, we'd start with these small smart kitchen gadgets instead.