This Craft Store Has An Unexpectedly Large Selection Of Kitchen Cabinet Hardware (And For Cheap)

As much as new cabinet hardware can transform your space, old kitchen hardware can damage the aesthetic more than you realize. That's where Hobby Lobby comes to the rescue. Not only does it have a wide selection of beautiful hardware spanning from classic to modern to downright zany, but the craft store chain's collection is always 40% off the marked price, with just a few exceptions. After the discount, most knobs and handles run between $1 and $4 a piece. If you're looking for sleek and stylish hardware, you'll have your pick of the store's dozens of options. Do you err more towards ornate details? Hobby Lobby's vintage-inspired hardware could be exactly what your kitchen cabinets are missing. Choose from antique bronze flowers, vintage florals, and ornate glass knobs, just to name a few. Fancy more whimsy? Hobby Lobby has you covered there, too, with anything from distinctive antique bronze rabbits to turquoise sea turtles to cottagecore mushrooms.

Hobby Lobby's hardware selection may be extensive, but not all customers are happy with their pieces. Quality control seems to be an issue, as reviews across various knobs and handles report chips and nondurable materials, mismatched sizing and coloring, and screws that don't fit standard cabinets. It helps if you can buy all your pieces in-store to ensure uniformity and quality, but considering you'll likely need several of each item for your cabinetry makeover, this is easier said than done. Still, new hardware can instantly modernize out-of-date cabinetry for a fraction of the price of a remodel. Give the cabinets a fresh coat of paint to go with your new hardware, and you'll have a brand new kitchen on a shoestring budget.