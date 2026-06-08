The Best Place To Buy Affordable Kitchen Cabinets That Look Expensive
Here at Tasting Table, we love bougie on a budget. Kitchen renos tend to run expensive, and if you're looking to save quite a few precious dollars without sacrificing the premium look, Ikea is the place to shop, especially when it comes to affordable kitchen cabinets. Customers who have purchased Ikea's cabinets widely report their satisfaction, particularly with the stylish look, durability, and amount of storage space they offer.
"The kitchen is gorgeous, and the storage is incredible," said one Ikea shopper on Reddit, who opted for the cabinets amid a remodel. "We were able to spend more money on appliances, counters, and furniture because the cabinets were affordable. They don't look cheap at all," they praised. Someone else commented, "LOVE my Ikea kitchen cabinets!!!!!! Would use again 100x over. [...] The function, form and look is just what I wanted in our modern kitchen. It's been 9 years, no complaints at all."
There are many reasons why Ikea cabinets look so stylish and upscale, despite their affordable price. The store offers many timeless kitchen cabinet colors that will never go out of style, such as white, navy blue, gray, anthracite, and sage green. Even the cabinets with a wooden look feel high-end due to their smooth surface, clean lines, and elegant grain patterns. Ikea is a Swedish company, which definitely comes through in its aesthetic. It follows the principles of Scandinavian design, which prioritizes a clean, minimalistic look, often seen in luxe kitchens.
The type of cabinets you can get at Ikea — and what they actually cost
Ikea offers three different systems of kitchen cabinets: Knoxhult, Enhet, and Sektion. Knoxhult is the most affordable of the three; a single upper cabinet with two shelves costs as little as $85, while a lower cabinet with three spacious drawers is going for $150. The downside of this line, however, is that it only has a five-year warranty. It's better than nothing, but most people hope to keep their cabinets far longer than that.
Enhet is the mid-range option, offering a 10-year warranty on the cabinets and slightly higher prices than the Knoxhult line. An Enhet wall cabinet with three shelves costs $74, but cabinet doors need to be purchased separately for $40. A lower cabinet with three drawers costs $167, just slightly above the Knoxhult model. In the long run, this small difference in price might be worth the notably extended warranty time.
Sektion is Ikea's priciest line of cabinets, although still in the affordable range. A simple wall cabinet starts at $145, and a lower cabinet with drawers will cost you $265. The warranty on the cabinets is 25 years, assuring protection for the long term. This line also has the most diverse choice of doors and drawer fronts, giving you more options and allowing you to potentially change the style a decade down the line — a small change that makes tired kitchen cabinets feel new again.