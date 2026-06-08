This Nostalgic Diner Off The Pennsylvania Turnpike Is Home To American Comfort Meals And Homemade Pie

No diner worth its barstools can hope to achieve self-actualization without a proper slice of pie (Twin Peaks fans, rise up). For many road travellers and Pennsylvania locals alike, that premier slice comes from the Summit Diner — a roadside landmark known for serving generous portions of standard American diner fare, with an especially killer pie selection.

Not to be confused with the best diner in New Jersey, the also-famous Summit Diner, this Pennsylvania diner is roughly a one-hour drive from downtown Pittsburgh's own suite of popular restaurants. Opening its doors in July of 1960, Summit Diner is the second-oldest restaurant in Somerset County (the oldest eatery is located right across the street, and opened just a year and a half earlier). The diner was originally opened by a group of Pittsburgh-area natives, and has only changed hands once since opening, now family-owned by Rob and Mitzi Foy. Today, Summit Diner's steel chrome exterior stands striped in red neon lights, immediately setting the vintage-inspired tone. Guests step inside to find retro 1950s-themed digs with black and white checkered floors. But, the pie is where it's at (if you know, you know).

A TikTok by @snipingfordom calls the food "above-average for a diner," noting that it "definitely takes you back to the 50s." A row of chrome and leather barstools lines the metal counter running the length of the narrow eatery. In the background of the video, old-school tunes from Dion, Johnny Cash, and Mickey & Sylvia can be heard playing over the dining room. The poster also notes that "the pies look amazing," displayed behind a dedicated window box. These made-from-scratch pies are sold by the slice for $4.50, or $5.50 a la mode.