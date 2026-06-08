This Nostalgic Diner Off The Pennsylvania Turnpike Is Home To American Comfort Meals And Homemade Pie
No diner worth its barstools can hope to achieve self-actualization without a proper slice of pie (Twin Peaks fans, rise up). For many road travellers and Pennsylvania locals alike, that premier slice comes from the Summit Diner — a roadside landmark known for serving generous portions of standard American diner fare, with an especially killer pie selection.
Not to be confused with the best diner in New Jersey, the also-famous Summit Diner, this Pennsylvania diner is roughly a one-hour drive from downtown Pittsburgh's own suite of popular restaurants. Opening its doors in July of 1960, Summit Diner is the second-oldest restaurant in Somerset County (the oldest eatery is located right across the street, and opened just a year and a half earlier). The diner was originally opened by a group of Pittsburgh-area natives, and has only changed hands once since opening, now family-owned by Rob and Mitzi Foy. Today, Summit Diner's steel chrome exterior stands striped in red neon lights, immediately setting the vintage-inspired tone. Guests step inside to find retro 1950s-themed digs with black and white checkered floors. But, the pie is where it's at (if you know, you know).
A TikTok by @snipingfordom calls the food "above-average for a diner," noting that it "definitely takes you back to the 50s." A row of chrome and leather barstools lines the metal counter running the length of the narrow eatery. In the background of the video, old-school tunes from Dion, Johnny Cash, and Mickey & Sylvia can be heard playing over the dining room. The poster also notes that "the pies look amazing," displayed behind a dedicated window box. These made-from-scratch pies are sold by the slice for $4.50, or $5.50 a la mode.
What diners say about Summit Diner
When foodies think about unique Pennsylvania foods, regional specialties like scrapple and crab fries might come to mind. But at Summit Diner, the menu centers around cheeseburgers, sundaes, root beer floats, and Western omelets — cash only. Breakfast is served all day, and thick milkshakes arrive in tall, curvaceous glasses. Yelp reviewers mention the hot roast beef sandwich, turkey club, Cindy Sue burger, lemon meringue pie, and chocolate gob cake as other standout menu offerings. "The food was absolutely delicious," writes one reviewer. "Service was excellent. Older country music playing at the perfect volume. So many fantastic songs that brought back beautiful memories. What a wonderful experience." A list of rotating specials is posted on the diner's Facebook page, ranging from cabbage rolls to pot roast dinners.
An Instagram post by @fuzzygalore praises Western Pennsylvania as "an excellent place to see the type of Americana that I love so much," a nostalgic genre that Summit Diner embodies quintessentially: "This diner sign from the Summit Diner in Somerset, Pa. is a real looker. The diner was closed when I stopped, but seeing the sign lit was enough." Just passing through Somerset on your way someplace else? Reviewers on Tripadvisor say that Summit Diner makes a "great stop while traveling PA turnpike. Easy in and off of I76." The diner is open every day for breakfast and lunch service, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and judging by traveling epicures' adulation, it's worth a detour.